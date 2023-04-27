Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 27 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 09:47
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:28 Di Maio rappresentante speciale Ue nel Golfo, via libera da Comitato

12:17 Ucraina, Mosca su telefonata Xi-Zelensky: "Bene tutto ciò che può avvicinare la pace"

12:11 Ascolti tv, Inter-Juve si aggiudica la serata con il 34,6%

12:06 Lavoro, occupazione Ue tocca il 75% nel 2022: Italia fanalino di coda

12:05 Infortuni, D'Alessio (Azione): "Modifiche leggi e investimenti Stato vadano di pari passo"

11:40 Foggia, 16 morti sospette in hospice: indagato infermiere

11:39 Infortuni, Rizzetto: "Sia obbligatorio studio diritto sicurezza in scuole secondarie II grado"

11:37 Ucraina-Russia, in Polonia trovati resti di un 'oggetto militare aereo'

10:50 Champions League, Milan-Inter in tv in chiaro: la decisione Agcom

10:26 Covid, mascherine in ospedali e Rsa: cosa cambia da 1 maggio, nuove regole

10:17 Da rapper a spia per la Cina: il caso di Pras Michel, ex dei Fugees

09:09 Carburante, nuovi ribassi prezzo benzina e gasolio oggi in Italia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

AppGallery named 'Best Alternative App Store' at Mobile Games Awards 2023

27 aprile 2023 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The third largest app marketplace in the world will continue to empower consumers with more choice and drive innovation for developers and partners

WARSAW, Poland, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  AppGallery has won 'Best Alternative App Store of the Year' at the Mobile Games Awards 2023 at an industry gala held in London. This award is an acknowledgment of AppGallery's commitment to users and developers. Not only is it an avenue where users can easily download the apps and games they need, but it is also a smart ecosystem where developers can drive innovative app experiences.

 

Since its launch in 2018, AppGallery has seen uninterrupted growth, firmly establishing itself as one of the world's top 3 app marketplaces. Serving over 580 million monthly active users, AppGallery continues to offer a wide range of popular global games and local apps.

"As countries all over the world highlight the importance of Alternative App Stores for a healthier Mobile Market, we are immensely proud and honoured to win this award. This is a critical milestone in the recognition of our dedication to our partners and users." said Jaime Gonzalo, VP Huawei Mobile Services Europe.

 User satisfaction is top priority for AppGallery

AppGallery constantly works on collaborations with the world's top brands and gaming developers. This is to ensure that consumers are given unique and smart experiences and have access to some of the most sought-after mobile games. To make it even more enticing for gamers, AppGallery regularly runs seasonal campaigns offering exclusive promotions including yearly Game Fest campaigns.

Recently, AppGallery has seen an increased interest among other Android users who can easily gain access. First, they need to download AppGallery from its website, next install HMS Core, and finally create a Huawei ID.

Unwavering full-stack support for developers through collaborative partnerships

AppGallery places a rich array of tools, capabilities, and other resources at developers' disposal, allowing more than 6 million Huawei-registered developers to grow their businesses in new and unprecedented ways. With strong interconnected integration and HMS Core capabilities available, as well as a dedicated technical support team, developers can unleash the full power of innovation.

AppGallery aims to continue providing users with wide availability of apps and not limit accessibility based on ecosystems. By staying open and transparent, the platform will continue to protect the interest of users and build strong and collaborative partnerships with developers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2063828/AppGallery.jpgPDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2063766/About_AppGallery_bolier_plate.pdf

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/appgallery-named-best-alternative-app-store-at-mobile-games-awards-2023-301808519.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza third largest app marketplace app applicativo drive
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, ancora sbarchi a Lampedusa: in 102 arrivati nella notte
News to go
Gdf sequestra 3 milioni di Pokemon contraffatti
News to go
Coppa Italia, stasera Fiorentina-Cremonese
News to go
Controlli su lavoratori turismo e ristorazione, 76% irregolare
News to go
Parlamento Ue chiede di vietare dispositivi prodotti da Cina e Russia
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Invitiamo le aziende italiane a costruire nostro futuro"
Meteo Italia, primo maggio con piogge e temporali
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Con Xi discusso di pace giusta e duratura"
News to go
Coppa Italia, stasera semifinale Inter-Juve
News to go
Riforma patto di stabilità, la proposta: cosa cambia
News to go
Reggio Calabria, non in regola due terzi percettori fondi giovani agricoltori
News to go
Ucraina, Mattarella: "Pace deve essere giusta con rispetto integrità Paese"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza