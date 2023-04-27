AppGallery named 'Best Alternative App Store' at Mobile Games Awards 2023

The third largest app marketplace in the world will continue to empower consumers with more choice and drive innovation for developers and partners

WARSAW, Poland, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AppGallery has won 'Best Alternative App Store of the Year' at the Mobile Games Awards 2023 at an industry gala held in London. This award is an acknowledgment of AppGallery's commitment to users and developers. Not only is it an avenue where users can easily download the apps and games they need, but it is also a smart ecosystem where developers can drive innovative app experiences.

Since its launch in 2018, AppGallery has seen uninterrupted growth, firmly establishing itself as one of the world's top 3 app marketplaces. Serving over 580 million monthly active users, AppGallery continues to offer a wide range of popular global games and local apps.

"As countries all over the world highlight the importance of Alternative App Stores for a healthier Mobile Market, we are immensely proud and honoured to win this award. This is a critical milestone in the recognition of our dedication to our partners and users." said Jaime Gonzalo, VP Huawei Mobile Services Europe.

User satisfaction is top priority for AppGallery

AppGallery constantly works on collaborations with the world's top brands and gaming developers. This is to ensure that consumers are given unique and smart experiences and have access to some of the most sought-after mobile games. To make it even more enticing for gamers, AppGallery regularly runs seasonal campaigns offering exclusive promotions including yearly Game Fest campaigns.

Recently, AppGallery has seen an increased interest among other Android users who can easily gain access. First, they need to download AppGallery from its website, next install HMS Core, and finally create a Huawei ID.

Unwavering full-stack support for developers through collaborative partnerships

AppGallery places a rich array of tools, capabilities, and other resources at developers' disposal, allowing more than 6 million Huawei-registered developers to grow their businesses in new and unprecedented ways. With strong interconnected integration and HMS Core capabilities available, as well as a dedicated technical support team, developers can unleash the full power of innovation.

AppGallery aims to continue providing users with wide availability of apps and not limit accessibility based on ecosystems. By staying open and transparent, the platform will continue to protect the interest of users and build strong and collaborative partnerships with developers.

