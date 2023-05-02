Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 03 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:05
comunicato stampa

Appian Announces "Insight to Action" Process Mining Program

02 maggio 2023 | 18.10
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Fixed-fee engagement for process optimization creates recurring savings

SAN DIEGO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian [Nasdaq: APPN] today announced the "Insight to Action" program  for process mining. The program accelerates the value of process mining initiatives by providing mining preparation, analysis, and service hours to implement process improvements, all for a one-time fixed fee.

Process mining lets organizations uncover bottlenecks and other inefficiencies in the business processes. Most process mining technologies present roadblocks that prevent organizations from achieving real value. Data governance (both security and quality) is a major concern, as are the specialized data skills required, results that are difficult to interpret, and the typical disconnection between process mining and automation technologies needed to implement improvements.

"Process mining initiatives face a common set of challenges," said Pavel Zamudio, Chief Customer Officer at Appian. "These include properly preparing the data, accurately interpreting the results, and deploying recommended changes into operational workflows. Our Insight to Action program is designed to remove all of that complexity so our customers can see fast value from Appian Process Mining."

Appian Process Mining simplifies the work of identifying process inefficiencies and checking conformance to detect non-compliant activities. Appian unifies process mining with automation on a single low-code platform, making it easy to implement changes and achieve continuous process improvement. All of this is underpinned by Appian's Data Fabric, which enables highly-secure enterprise-wide data unification without complex data management.

Process Mining Value UnlockedThe new Insight to Action program helps organizations rapidly unlock the value of process mining. In the Insight phase, Appian Customer Success will identify and prepare a process for mining (including all required data transformation), complete the mining analysis, and provide a findings report with recommendations. During the Action phase, Appian Customer Success will create an action plan addressing the findings, and make adjustments to optimize the process. Specifically, this includes:

To learn more about the Insight to Action program, go to appian.com/insight-to-action.

About AppianAppian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit www.appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

Follow Appian: Twitter, LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488235/Appian_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/appian-announces-insight-to-action-process-mining-program-301812388.html

in Evidenza