Martedì 14 Dicembre 2021
Appian Named a Leader in Digital Process Automation Software report by Independent Research Firm

14 dicembre 2021 | 16.35
LETTURA: 3 minuti

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) announced today that it is named a Leader in the new report, The Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation Software, Q4 2021. According to the report, digital process automation (DPA) is rooted in business process management and systems designed to handle complex long-running processes. In addition, DPA platforms are increasingly relevant for low-code development. The 23-criterion evaluation of DPA providers identified the 14 most significant vendors in the market.

The report states that DPA customers should look for providers that:

Appian received a Leader ranking in the report, which states: "Functionally Appian has no real weaknesses." 

Appian received the highest scores possible across 11 criteria, including Deep DPA Support, Security Audits and Certifications, UX Development Tools, Mobile Application Development Tools, Content Tools, Case Management Support, Document Automation, and Application Deployment options.

The report also says, "Appian maintains focus on sophisticated processes while driving the low-code market. Appian was originally known for its strong business process management (BPM) (predecessor to DPA) offering but turned the ship toward low-code around the time of its 2017 IPO. Make no mistake; Appian may go to market strictly as a low-code vendor, but it is still strong in DPA and DCM and scores high on planned enhancements as it continues to invest heavily in those areas. Appian has a strong roadmap with the integration of recently acquired Lana Labs at the top of the list. With Lana Labs, Appian will be positioned to provide a stack that goes from process insight to automation execution with DPA, DCM, RPA, and low-code."

The report goes on to state that "Appian excels in mobile development, document management, and security and is strong across the board in all critical areas to support sophisticated DPA and DCM (dynamic case management) requirements. Reference customers indicated they use it for enterprise wide, mission-critical applications. Appian is very dedicated to a low-code strategy aimed at technically savvy developers who can learn the platform in a matter of weeks without a programming background. With this in mind, Appian well suits organizations that want to pursue a low-code automation strategy..."

"Workflow is the backbone of any enterprise, and the ability to rapidly optimize and automate workflow is the key to competitive advantage," said Malcolm Ross, Deputy CTO at Appian. "Our expertise in managing complex business processes across people, RPA, and AI, combined with our leadership in low-code, make Appian the ideal choice for fast and high-impact digital process automation."

View the full report at https://ap.pn/31FgoA3.

To experience the Appian Low-Code Platform for yourself, and to see how easy it is to become certified, get your free Appian Community Edition environment.

About Appian

Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1709474/Complete_Automation.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488235/Appian_Logo.jpg  

