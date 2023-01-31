Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 31 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 11:50
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:49 Alfredo Cospito resta al 41 bis. Tajani: "Regime carcerario non cambia"

11:34 Assalto a Cgil, altre due condanne in abbreviato

11:15 Alfredo Cospito e 41 bis, scontro Fratelli d'Italia-Pd alla Camera

11:12 Russia, visita Xi in primavera? Cina non conferma e ribadisce cooperazione con Mosca

10:55 Ucraina, allerta per raid aerei in tutto il Paese

10:52 Migranti, Open Arms: "Governo istituzionalizza omissione di soccorso"

10:35 Alfredo Cospito, legale ex ad Ansaldo: "Ha gambizzato mio cliente, ma carcere duro inutile"

10:16 Farnesina a italiani: "Estrema cautela a Gerusalemme e nei Territori"

10:12 Autonomia differenziata oggi in pre Consiglio: ecco la bozza del ddl

09:59 Diffamazione a Salvini, Saviano: "Fiero di difendermi da orrore politica populista"

09:47 Qatargate, commissione Juri vota per revoca immunità Cozzolino e Tarabella

09:40 Ucraina, Human Rights Watch: Kiev ha usato mine antiuomo a Izium

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Appian Releases Connected Underwriting to Equip Insurers with Speed and Precision

31 gennaio 2023 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The prebuilt solution empowers insurers to reduce time to quote, minimise risk, improve profitability, and elevate the customer experience

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced the availability of Appian Connected Underwriting. Built on the Appian Platform, Connected Underwriting empowers insurers to accelerate the underwriting process and improve customer experience. The solution uses Appian's process automation, data fabric, and low-code architecture to rapidly unify data from disparate sources, optimise workflow, and reduce the time to quote new policies.

"Carefully leveraging data and technology supports underwriters in making better, more intuitive decisions. Appian Connected Underwriting provides insurers with a cohesive solution that enhances speed and precision. We're excited to be working with Appian to bring Connected Underwriting and its automation technology to the firm's insurance clients," said Michael Cook, Partner, PwC UK. "For those moving into digital distribution, establishing a careful balance between speed and accuracy is vital. The process of receiving an enquiry, assigning it to an underwriter, assessing the risk, and delivering a quote back to the potential customer relies on a wide array of data and technology."

Informed by more than a decade of working with leading insurers, Connected Underwriting enables insurers to optimise underwriting processes with automated, connected workflows.

According to a recent study by Accenture, today's underwriters spend 40% of their time on non-core activities, representing an efficiency loss of 85 to 160 billion dollars over the next five years. With Appian Connected Underwriting, insurers can eliminate redundant manual data entry and improve process efficiency using robotic process automation (RPA), intelligent document processing (IDP), and artificial intelligence (AI). This allows underwriters to instead focus on more high-impact tasks while also improving customer and broker service, increasing speed to quote—to win and retain more customers—and increasing frictionless processing with a holistic view.

"Improving underwriting efficiency and data-driven risk assessment is especially important in today's economic climate. Inflation is driving loss costs higher and faster in most markets for our customers, making streamlined and connected underwriting processes more important," said Sanat Joshi, SVP of Industry Products and Solutions. "We are excited to deliver a solution that allows insurers to quote and write policies faster with the same number of resources, deliver a better customer experience, and improve their quote to bind ratio."

Appian Connected Underwriting is part of a suite of solutions that work together to help insurers rapidly modernise their insurance process. To learn more, visit appian.com/insurance.

About Appian

Appian is the unified platform for change. We accelerate customers' businesses by discovering, designing, and automating their most important processes. The Appian Low-Code Platform combines the key capabilities needed to get work done faster, Process Mining + Workflow + Automation, in a unified low-code platform. Appian is open, enterprise-grade and trusted by industry leaders. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

Follow Appian: Twitter, LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488235/Appian_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/appian-releases-connected-underwriting-to-equip-insurers-with-speed-and-precision-301733687.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Appian Releases Connected underwriting reduce underwriting Connected
Vedi anche
News to go
Alfredo Cospito trasferito al carcere di Opera a Milano
News to go
Migranti, sgominata organizzazione criminale
News to go
Prospetto informativo disabili, ultimo giorno per la presentazione
News to go
Qatargate, oggi Juri per revoca immunità Cozzolino e Tarabella
News to go
Smog, dallo sharing all'elettrico: le proposte di Legambiente
News to go
Padova, sequestrati alimenti e bibite con etichette irregolari
News to go
Poste, Mattarella: "Diminuzione servizi impoverisce tutto Paese"
News to go
Migranti, Meloni: "Servono soluzioni Ue"
News to go
Anarchici, incendiate 5 auto in una sede Telecom di Roma
News to go
Attentato moschea Pakistan, la rivendicazione
News to go
Scuola, ultimo giorno per iscrizioni ad anno scolastico 2023-2024
News to go
Covid, per Oms resta un'emergenza sanitaria internazionale
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza