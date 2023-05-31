Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 31 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 19:40
comunicato stampa

Appian Selected for 2023 CRN® Partner Program Guide

31 maggio 2023 | 15.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Inclusion based on new Appian Partner Program designed to grow partner success and accelerate customer value

MCLEAN, Va., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) has been recognized by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2023 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide offers essential information to members of the IT channel ecosystem as they explore technology manufacturers' partner programs to find the vendors that will best support their business needs.

Appian's inclusion is based on the recently-announced Appian Partner Program, a new partnership framework designed to enable partner success and accelerate customer value. The new program, launching in July, supports Appian's partner-driven growth strategy by fostering collaborative partnerships that strengthen Appian's position as a vendor of choice for end-to-end process automation.

For solution providers such as managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators, and strategic service providers, a critical factor when assessing which IT manufacturers, service providers, and distributors to team with in building world-class technology solutions is the breadth and depth of the partner programs those companies offer. Strong elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support and more can set a vendor apart and play a key role in boosting partners' long-term growth.

In the 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide, vendors were evaluated based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

"We are committed to the success of our partners and are constantly looking for ways to better enable them," said Mark Dillon, SVP of Global Partnerships at Appian. "Our new program is designed to give our partners the resources and tools they need to develop effective joint go-to-market strategies with us. We are honored that our efforts are recognized by CRN."

"In today's world, the need for innovation is greater than ever," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Solution providers seek vendors that can keep pace with their developing business and evolving client needs. CRN's 2023 Partner Program Guide delivers deep insight into the strengths of each program, spotlighting the vendors dedicated to supporting their partner community and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel."

The 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide is available online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

Learn more about the Appian Partner Program at https://ap.pn/3pBNdZZ.

Learn more about the Appian Platform for process automation at https://ap.pn/3LZLzc6.

About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2023 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

About AppianAppian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

Follow Appian: Twitter, LinkedIn.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2088320/Appian.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1948800/Appian_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/appian-selected-for-2023-crn-partner-program-guide-301837334.html

in Evidenza