Martedì 21 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 21:09
Applied Intuition Acquires the SceneBox Platform to Strengthen Solutions for Machine Learning Data Operations

21 marzo 2023 | 14.00
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Intuition, Inc., a simulation and software provider for autonomous vehicle (AV) development, has acquired SceneBox, a data management and operations platform built specifically for machine learning (ML). The core team of Caliber Data Labs, Inc., the creator of SceneBox, will join the Applied team.

The SceneBox platform enables engineers to train better, more accurate ML models with a data-centric approach. To successfully train production-grade ML models, teams rely heavily on high-quality datasets. When working with enormous unstructured data, finding the right datasets can be difficult, time-consuming, and costly. SceneBox lets engineers explore, curate, and compare datasets rapidly, diagnose problems, and orchestrate complex data operations. The platform offers a rich web interface, extensive APIs, and advanced features such as embedding-based search.

"We are thrilled to welcome Yaser and the SceneBox team to Applied," said Qasar Younis, Co-Founder and CEO of Applied Intuition. "When we learned of Yaser's vision and our complementary product strategies, we immediately wanted to join forces. The SceneBox team brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in ML and data ops that will help strengthen our offerings. We look forward to working together and better serving our customers."

"We are proud to be a part of the Applied team and the company's mission to accelerate the world's adoption of safe and intelligent machines," said Yaser Khalighi, Founder and CEO of Caliber Data Labs. "Autonomy is a data problem. I am confident that our joint expertise will allow customers to spend less time wrangling data and more time building better ML models."

DLA Piper LLP (U.S.) served as legal counsel to Applied Intuition. Fasken served as legal counsel to Caliber Data Labs.

About Applied IntuitionApplied Intuition's mission is to accelerate the world's adoption of safe and intelligent machines. The company's suite of simulation, validation, and data management software makes it faster, safer, and easier to bring autonomous systems to market. Autonomy programs across industries and 17 of the top 20 global automotive OEMs rely on Applied's solutions to develop, test, and deploy autonomous systems at scale. Learn more at https://applied.co.

About SceneBoxSceneBox is a Software 2.0 data engine for computer vision engineers. The Caliber Data Labs team built SceneBox as a modular and scalable platform that enables engineers to quickly search, curate, orchestrate, visualize, and debug massive perception datasets (e.g., camera and lidar images, videos, etc.). Teams can measure the performance of their ML models and fix problems using the right data. By helping engineers spend more time building ML models and less time wrangling data, SceneBox aims to fundamentally change the way perception data is managed at a global scale.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2030895/Scenebox_Header.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/applied-intuition-acquires-the-scenebox-platform-to-strengthen-solutions-for-machine-learning-data-operations-301775441.html

