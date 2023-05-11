Applied Intuition and NI Collaborate to Accelerate Validation Test of Autonomous Driving Technology

Applied Intuition and NI are working together to provide reliable test systems for ADAS and AD validation, enabling the automotive industry to bring their products to market faster.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Intuition and NI today announced that the two companies will combine their expertise to provide an end-to-end solution across the connected Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving (AD) validation workflow, ensuring a best-in-class experience for customers.

‍The collaboration between Applied and NI represents a significant milestone in the advancement of autonomous driving technology. The two companies will showcase their joint solution at NI Connect 2023 later this month. By combining their respective strengths, Applied and NI will enable engineers to develop and validate their ADAS and AD systems more quickly and safely, ensuring the most cost-effective solution for the customer. This relationship will lead to a safer, more efficient, and reliable autonomous driving future.

‍Applied specializes in providing simulation and software solutions for ADAS and AD systems. Its platform enables customers to test and validate their autonomous vehicle software in a virtual environment, allowing for faster and more cost-effective development. NI's comprehensive ADAS and AD test lineup includes customizable, solution-level products that offer comprehensive testing and measurement solutions for the automotive industry. Its hardware and software tools facilitate real-time testing of ADAS and AD systems, providing a secure and controlled environment for engineers to develop, test, and validate electronic control unit (ECU) algorithms and sensors.

‍"NI truly complements Applied's strengths," said Peter Ludwig, Co-Founder and CTO of Applied Intuition. "NI's excellent timing fidelity for hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) replay works hand in hand with our high-fidelity object and sensor simulation. With our joint solution, engineering teams can finally create consistency across all levels of testing to improve the quality, reliability, and traceability of their ADAS or AD stack."

‍"By working with Applied, we can offer a comprehensive solution for ADAS and AD validation workflows that meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Drita Roggenbuck, SVP and GM of the Transportation Business Unit at NI. "By combining NI's ADAS and AD systems with Applied's simulation software, we can improve efficiency and collaboration, resulting in faster time-to-market for our customers."

About Applied Intuition

Applied Intuition's mission is to accelerate the world's adoption of safe and intelligent machines. The company's software solutions make it faster, safer, and easier to bring autonomous systems to market. Autonomy programs across industries and 17 of the top 20 global automotive OEMs rely on Applied's solutions to develop, test, and deploy autonomous systems at scale. Learn more at https://applied.co.

About NI

At NI, we bring together the people, ideas, and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity's biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day. Learn more about NI ADAS and Autonomous Driving Validation Test solutions: https://www.ni.com/en/solutions/transportation/adas-and-autonomous-driving-validation.html

