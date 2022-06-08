Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 08 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 22:01
comunicato stampa

Apptio Improves Technology Investment Decision-Making for Digital-First Businesses with New Portfolio Enhancements

08 giugno 2022 | 20.31
LETTURA: 6 minuti

Portfolio-wide enhancements to Business Intelligence reports, cloud optimization capabilities and agile planning enable better technology investment decisions

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptio, the leading provider of technology business management (TBM) applications, today announced several enhancements to its product portfolio that support organizations adopting a digital-first strategy and improving technology investment decision-making. New features provide key decision-makers with improved visibility and insights into their technology spending and the ability to prioritise investments that deliver the most value to the organization.

The demand for digital and cloud-based services has increased in the last year, but many organizations are still struggling to deliver these services on time and on budget. While a report by PwC found that 60% of C-suite executives identified digital transformation as their most critical growth driver in 2022, a disconnect between team efforts and fragmented technology spend data make it hard for businesses to prioritize investments for a digital-first strategy. A study by Apptio and Harvard Business Review revealed that while 92% of leaders agreed insights into the business value of technology to be of high importance, only 62% had confidence in their data.

The latest updates from Apptio enable organizations to accelerate their journeys by improving the ability to act upon data insights, connecting investments to strategy and linking data across an organization's technology footprint.

Modern businesses generate vast amounts of data on their technology infrastructure but driving actions to generate more value from this data poses a challenge for leaders due to time pressures and the complexity of the data. To address this, Apptio has launched a number of new features which empower teams to rapidly uncover and take action on cost-saving opportunities.

To optimize technology investments, IT leaders need a full understanding of where their technology spending is fulfilling the needs of the business. To assist with bridging the gap between investment and value, Apptio's latest improvements to ApptioOne, Cloudability and Targetprocess offer unique insights for key decision-makers that traditional financing tools are not designed to address.

Authoritative, real-time data is vital for empowering teams to make smarter technology investment decisions. Customers using multiple Apptio products will now enjoy a more unified data experience thanks to new features which simplify and accelerate the sharing of data between products.

"As a digital-first approach is top-of-mind for enterprises globally, it is crucial that key decision-makers are equipped with the best tools to ensure their technology investments are driving business value," said Jeremy Ung, Chief Engineering Officer at Apptio. "Traditional financial management tools are not suited to the distributed nature of technology across teams that we are seeing in organizations today. Apptio's latest enhancements to its products offer unique solutions for enabling the shift from a project to product organization by connecting data from all parts of the business, giving full financial visibility into the entire technology footprint and the insights to steer funding based on value delivered. These capabilities give decision-makers the blueprint to accelerate product innovation in a digital-first world."  

To learn more, visit: https://www.apptio.com/products/

Apptio gives you the power of trusted, actionable insights to connect your technology investment decisions to drive better business outcomes. More than 60 percent of Fortune 100 enterprises trust Apptio to manage to spend across the entire IT portfolio and beyond, so they can focus on delivering innovation. Apptio automatically ingests and intelligently structures vast amounts of enterprise and technology-specific spend and operational data. Apptio enables users across disciplines to report, analyze, plan, and govern their investments collaboratively, efficiently, and with confidence. Learn more at Apptio.com.

Contact: Jas McDonald, jmcdonald@apptio.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/82080/apptio_logo.jpg

