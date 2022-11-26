Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 26 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 11:41
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:48 Covid Italia, mortalità 60-79 anni quasi tre volte più alta senza vaccino

11:43 Bergamo, uccide il compagno con una coltellata: arrestata

11:31 Qatar 2022, Francia-Danimarca: una partita diversa dalle altre

11:05 Qatar 2022, Giroud rincorre la storia contro la Danimarca: può battere record Henry

10:44 Eutanasia, italiano morto in Svizzera: Cappato si autodenuncia

10:27 Influenza e covid, Galli: "Doppio vaccino sacrosanta indicazione"

10:27 Qatar 2022, Argentina dentro o fuori: tutti i temi di oggi

10:12 Ucraina, Meloni: "Da Russia azioni inaccettabili, convinto sostegno a Kiev"

10:09 Economia Italia ancora in rallentamento, i dati Confindustria

10:02 Frana a Ischia, la cascata di fango a Casamicciola - Video

09:50 Fisco, in arrivo tredicesime per quasi 47 miliardi: ecco quando

09:16 Vaticano, legali Tonino Becciu e Zambrano: "Nessuna indagine per associazione a delinquere"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

APRIL signs strategic partnership with KKR for its next phase of growth

26 novembre 2022 | 10.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

After refocusing its activities around insurance distribution and carrying out an in-depth transformation of its business model since its acquisition by CVC Capital Partners in 2019, enabling the group to return to a high level of performance, the APRIL Group announces that it has signed a long-term strategic partnership with global investment firm KKR. By teaming up with KKR, APRIL, which is already one of the leading insurance brokers in Europe, is preparing to accelerate its development and digitalization in the markets for borrowers, health and personal protection, niche property and casualty, international health insurance and wealth management in France and internationally.

PARIS and LYON, France, Nov. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a turnover of €544 million in 2021, double-digit growth dynamics for 2022 and a nearly 20-point rise in its NPS, the APRIL Group has completed its transformation, achieving its objectives more than a year in advance. Building on this upward trajectory and its position as the French leader in wholesale insurance, the group has decided to take its ambitions to the next level and secure the means to become a key player at an international level.

 

To support this new stage of growth, the APRIL Group will now be supported by KKR, which, as a majority shareholder, will bring its global expertise in insurance and financial services.The transaction will be subject to the usual legal and regulatory approvals.

"The APRIL Group was created 35 years ago by a visionary entrepreneur. After a great collaboration with CVC Capital Partners, April recovered its original strength. Our aim is to continue the history of this great company and to make it a French champion on a global scale. This next chapter will be enabled by the management team, our 2,300 employees, and KKR, for the benefit of our partners and policyholders," states Eric Maumy, President & CEO of APRIL Group.

Over the past 3 years, the APRIL Group has reinvented itself:

About APRILAPRIL is the leading wholesale broker in France, with a network of 15,000 partner brokers. The group's 2,300 staff members aim to offer their customers and partners – individuals, professionals and companies – an outstanding experience, combining the best of human relationships and technology, for health and personal protection for individuals, professionals and VSEs; loan insurance; international health insurance; property and casualty niche insurance; and asset management. By 2023, APRIL aspires to become an agile, omnichannel, digital operator, a champion of customer experience and a leader in its markets, while committing to the social responsibility goals in its Oxygen programme. The APRIL Group operates in 17 countries and recorded turnover of €544m in 2021.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1916032/APRIL_Group.jpg

Press contactsAPRILMélanie Suttermelanie.sutter@april.com 

Agence Monet+Associés agency for the APRIL groupLaureen Arnol – Lison Douvegheant - Alice Perrinapril@monet-rp.com 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/april-signs-strategic-partnership-with-kkr-for-its-next-phase-of-growth-301687384.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN47308 en US Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza firm KKR strategic partnership partnership wealth management in France
Vedi anche
News to go
Napoli, culto San Gennaro candidato Unesco patrimonio umanità
News to go
Black Friday, attenzione alle truffe on line
News to go
Migranti, Darmanin: "No a richiedenti asilo da Italia"
News to go
Ucraina, Peskov: "Richiesta Zelensky su Crimea fuori discussione"
News to go
Black Friday, 4 italiani su 10 anticipano regali Natale
News to go
Funerali Maroni, Meloni: "Ne ho un ricordo straordinario"
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, Iss: sei regioni a rischio alto
News to go
Ucraina, metà Kiev ancora senza elettricità
News to go
Catania, maxi truffa da 25 milioni di euro
News to go
25 novembre, Giornata mondiale contro la violenza sulle donne
News to go
Qatar 2022, esordio vincente del Brasile contro la Serbia
News to go
Mense, è allarme tra gestori per caro energia e materie prime
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza