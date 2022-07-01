AQUARIS Announces AQS Token IDO on Zelwin Finance

TALLINN, Estonia, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The native AQS token of the AQUARIS, the first ever project that combines advanced blockchain technology and real production, will be available for purchase on the Zelwin Finance launchpad. This was stated by the founder and CEO of the company Andrei Paluhhin. Applications for the purchase of the coin will start on July 2. To take part in IDO, follow the link.

"Our project is a bridge that connects the traditional profitable aquatic business to the blockchain world and technologies. We are developing in accordance with the roadmap and plan to launch AQS on other platforms soon. The AQS token is one of the few cryptocurrencies that is backed by real profitable business," Andrei Paluhhin explained.

The AQS token ensures the smooth operation of the AQUARIS platform for making transactions for the seafood and water industries. The AQUARIS native token functions as a discount token — business partners earn perpetual discounts on products and services by holding the token, while private users have the opportunity to join the Aquaris Staking Pool.

"In addition, discounts are increased with the network's growth and adoption. AQS enables holders to use the discount, where users don't need to pay fees so the supply of the token tightens," says Andrei Paluhhin.

At the moment, the IDO of the AQS token will start on July 2. Stable Staking Program based on real profitable business up to 25% (up to 30% combined with a unique Aquaris NFT) will be soon available.

AQUARIS is the first ever project that combines advanced blockchain technology and real production. It is a bridge that connects the traditional profitable aquatic business to the blockchain world and technologies. The company conducts all transaction stages of manufacturing companies using blockchain technology. Now all processes, which took at least a week, can be done in just 15 minutes. AQS token brings together all the products of the AQUARIS ecosystem and enables the first ever staking based on a real product.

All the detailed information can be found in Aquaris Telegram channel.

