Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 09 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 14:38
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:30 Europarlamento, corruzione dal Qatar: 4 fermi tra cui ex deputato Panzeri

14:11 Russia, oppositore Ilya Yashin condannato a 8 anni e mezzo di carcere

14:00 Marino Bartoletti: 'Dedico il libro alla Carrà, ha fatto la rivoluzione senza che ce ne accorgessimo"

13:43 Mondiali 2022, Croazia-Brasile: cosa può succedere se si va ai rigori

13:42 Elezioni regionali Lazio e Lombardia, si vota 12 e 13 febbraio 2023

13:40 Covid, Fauci: "Sui social tsunami di disinformazione, difficile batterlo"

13:36 Manovra 2023, tetto contanti confermato a 5mila euro

13:30 Reddito cittadinanza, Al Bano: "Celentano sempre geniale ma..."

13:05 Covid, Bassetti: "Se non cambiano regole sistema salta in aria, preoccupa più influenza"

12:55 Amanda Zahui: "Felici per la liberazione di Griner, nostra sorella è tornata a casa"

12:52 Preservativi gratis ai giovani in Francia, esperti: "Scelta da seguire per sesso sicuro"

12:44 Trump vs Griner: "Odia apertamente gli Usa, bisognava liberare Whelan"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Aquark's New iOutdoor Tech Attracts Great Attention at Piscine Global Europe 2022

09 dicembre 2022 | 12.05
LETTURA: 2 minuti

FOSHAN, China, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Piscine Global Europe has always been a window into leading-edge technologies of pool industry. As the inverter pool heat pump manufacturer who first proposed iOutdoor Living, Aquark sparked many onsite discussions with its industry-first iOutdoor innovations.

Convinced by the Turbofan Design at First Sight

"I was completely convinced at the first sight. I've heard about Mr. Perfect, but when I saw it, the quiet operation and innovative Turbofan structure still astounded me." A customer who had been looking for new heat pump supplier for a long time, finally chose Mr. Perfect as the right one.

"The Pad design is beautiful, clients will be sure to like it." Superior Wellness' CEO, Aquark's brand partner in the UK, proudly introduced Aquark's heat pump to his dealer on site.

Many passing visitors are attracted by the modern Pad design and special Turbofan structure of Mr. Perfect at first sight.

Hard to Imagine It is a Salt Chlorinator

"It's my first time to see a salt chlorinator with a full-touch pad screen, I've never conceived a salt chlorinator could be designed like this."

"Applying Inverter technology to salt chlorinator is an excellent idea! I believe InverSalt Turbo will be another leading pool tech that brings better swimming experience."

Visitors are interested in the launch date of Dr. Pure because they believe this unique appearance and cutting-edge inverter technology will make a splash on the market.

2-In-1 Is an Innovation in Line with Trends

"This is a distinctive innovation, I like the 2-in-1 design, less cost and maintenance, more energy-saving, will definitely gain market attraction."

"We even hope to integrate the salt chlorinator together and offers an integrated control for all pool equipment."

Mr. One received many compliments for its modern appearance, integrated control system and dual 16 times energy-saving performance.

Creative Robotic Lawn Mower Brings More Imaginative Garden Living

"It looks cool like a car, just can't wait to get a sample and see its interesting 3D "S" path planning."

Aquark was thrilled to draw a lot of interest from customers and to hear a lot of professional feedback on its new products. In the face of the ongoing energy crisis and the continuous evolution of terminal experience, Aquark will continue to drive intelligent Outdoor Living with a keen sense of user demand and strong capability for innovation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1961460/Aquark_Piscine_Global_Europe.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aquarks-new-ioutdoor-tech-attracts-great-attention-at-piscine-global-europe-2022-301699130.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT AltroAltro Arredamento_E_Design Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza inverter pool heat always been Aquark's New iOutdoor Tech coalizione
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni influenzata non va al vertice EuroMed, al suo posto Tajani
News to go
Milano, lucette e pastorelli non conformi: sequestrati 1 milione di prodotti
News to go
Manovra, tempi stretti per l'approvazione
News to go
Ue, von der Leyen: "Prepararsi per prossima crisi sanitaria"
News to go
A Roma 'Più libri Più liberi', la fiera della piccola e media editoria
News to go
Teatro alla Scala ha inaugurato la stagione 2022-2023
News to go
Attentato a Schlein rivendicato da anarchici greci
News to go
Festa dell'Immacolata, al via il periodo natalizio
News to go
Time, Zelensky 'Persona dell'anno' 2022
News to go
Covid, Cina annuncia stop a misure più drastiche
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Putin: "Ci difenderemo con ogni mezzo"
News to go
Mattarella in Bocconi per saluto a Monti: "La Repubblica gli è grata"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza