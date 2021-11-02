Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 02 Novembre 2021
comunicato stampa

Arab youth back climate action with over half saying they will boycott brands that damage the environment: 13th ASDA'A BCW Arab Youth Survey

02 novembre 2021 | 10.51
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than half of young Arabs (56%) said they are concerned about climate change, and a similar number will boycott a brand seen to be operating in a way that damaged the environment. This compelling sentiment, which reflects the growing concerns towards climate change, climate action and the regional governments' role in mitigating climate issues among young Arabs, is a key finding of the 13th Annual ASDA'A BCW Arab Youth Survey.

The region's youth look set to ensure governments and businesses act responsibly when it comes to climate action by acting with their wallets. Nearly two-third (63%) of GCC youth are willing to boycott a brand that does not respect the environment followed by over half (56%) of young Arabs in North Africa and 51% in the Levant.

This finding on 'climate change' was released today by ASDA'A BCW, the leading public relations consultancy in MENA, to coincide with COP26 (the 26th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Glasgow.  

For the survey, PSB Insights, the global strategic research and analytics specialist, conducted 3,400 face-to-face interviews with Arab youth aged between 18 and 24 in 50 cities and territories in 17 states in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region from June 6-30, 2021.

Sunil John, President, MENA, BCW and Founder of ASDA'A BCW, says: "In 2008, during the inaugural Arab Youth Survey, just 11% of youth surveyed felt climate change was the biggest challenge facing the world. Fast forward 13 years, and climate change dominates the youth agenda, with 56% saying they are concerned by the issues. Arab youth trust in a combination of government initiatives, technological advancement and individual action to drive climate action. If we view the ASDA'A BCW Arab Youth Survey as a barometer of sentiment, it seems the aspiration of young Arabs is one of encouraging governments and businesses to take a strong stance on sustainability."

More than two fifths (43%) of respondents feel Arab governments should be doing more than other countries to address climate change, and take a leading position on the world stage. A majority of 79% of youth in the GCC strongly feel their government is capable of driving effective climate change mitigation measures.  

For details: arabyouthsurvey.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1675662/ASDAA_BCW_Arab_Youth_Survey.jpg

in Evidenza