Martedì 28 Settembre 2021
comunicato stampa

Aramco's Abqaiq facility added to prestigious WEF Global Lighthouse Network

28 settembre 2021 | 15.19
LETTURA: 2 minuti

World's largest oil processing plant recognized for excellence in adopting Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) solutions at scale 

Abqaiq becomes Aramco's third facility to be included in the World Economic Forum's elite group of 4IR pioneers 

Digital Transformation Program puts Aramco at the forefront of industrial innovation

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Economic Forum has recognized a third Aramco facility, Abqaiq, for its pioneering adoption and integration of cutting-edge technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). The Abqaiq oil processing facility, the largest oil processing plant in the world, joins Aramco's Uthmaniyah Gas Plant and Khurais oil complex in the Forum's prestigious Global Lighthouse Network. Global Lighthouse status is awarded to projects that demonstrate leadership in 4IR technologies to transform factories, value chains and business models.

Abqaiq is one of 21 new facilities added to the network, taking the total number to 90 worldwide, and Aramco is the only international energy company to be recognized.

Aramco's Digital Transformation Vice President, Nabil Al-Nuaim, said: "We are delighted to be recognized once again for our adoption and deployment of cutting-edge technologies. That three of our key facilities have been added to the Global Lighthouse Network in less than three years is a testament to the importance we place on our Digital Transformation Program – and the rapid pace at which it is advancing. Through pioneering the large-scale use of 4IR solutions, such as Artificial Intelligence, Industrial Internet of Things (IioT), automation and robotics, we are setting new benchmarks for global industry. In the process, we are achieving significant improvements in cost, efficiency, product quality, energy consumption and environmental performance."

Abqaiq is a cornerstone of Aramco's operations and produces Arab Light Crude Oil, Arab Extra Light Crude Oil, Gas Condensate and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The facility provides around 5% of global oil supplies.

About Aramco

Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company. We are driven by the core belief that energy is opportunity. From producing approximately one in every eight barrels of the world's oil supply to developing new energy technologies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful. This helps promote stability and long-term growth around the world. www.aramco.com .

https://twitter/aramco

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1480256/Aramco_Logo.jpg

 

in Evidenza