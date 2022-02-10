ARC Group, AllMerus Energy and S&P Mergers and Acquisitions jointly advised on the joint venture of 1GW+ onshore wind farm portfolio in Scotland

SHANGHAI, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC Group, AllMerus Energy and S&P Mergers and Acquisitions jointly advised on the Scottish onshore wind farm joint venture between Qair, a French independent producer of exclusively renewable energy and Eco Projects IOM, a Scottish wind developer. The joint venture has been agreed between Qair as the sponsor and investor, and Eco Projects IOM as the developer in December 2021 to develop wind projects with an overall capacity of 1GW+.

Isabella Zuo from ARC Group, Dr. Magnus Sedlmayr from AllMerus Energy and Christoph Katz from S&P Mergers and Acquisitions worked seamlessly to close the deal.

"We are delighted to advise Eco projects IOM on this successful joint venture project. It was a long and challenging, yet most productive process, especially under the covid situation. We feel very proud to finally witness the joint venture agreement being signed between Qair and Eco Projects IOM. It is another high-quality green energy deal that will contribute to realizing the 50% energy use coming from renewable energy set by the Scottish government for 2025. We want to thank our developer and investor for their trust.", said Magnus Sedlmayr, Isabella Zuo and Christoph Katz.

ARC Group is a full-service financial company specialized in Capital and Private Markets and has become a benchmark in cross border M&A transactions. With its multicultural DNA, they bridge the best of Western and Asian worlds. They provide Sell Side, Buy Side, Buy Out, Capital Raise, Restructuring, Valuation, Due Diligence, LBO, MBO services among others. ARC Group has been recognized as the best mid-market boutique investment bank in 2020 by the recognized magazine International Investors.

S&P Mergers and Acquisitions, based in Germany, supports its clients - families and their enterprises, corporations, private equity and personal investors – for more than 30 years with consulting and intermediary services concerning acquisitions and sales of companies, mergers and strategic alliances, corporate divestments as well as management buy-ins and buy-outs. S&P is a proud founding member of M&A Worldwide.

AllMerus Energy is a renewable energy boutique based in London focusing on the structuring of transactions in the renewable space including financing, predominantly in Western Europe. The sectors covered include wind, PV, deep geothermal and biomass. AllMerus has been active for almost 20 years.