Lunedì 12 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 19:59
Arc XP releases new state-of-the-art eCommerce experience

12 aprile 2021 | 17.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WASHINGTON, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arc XP today announces the launch of its state-of-the-art eCommerce platform, Arc Commerce, which equips brand marketers with the tools and capabilities to build deeper relationships with consumers through brand storytelling and drive omnichannel revenue goals. The Golden State Warriors and the Chase Center will be the first customer to leverage Arc Commerce to launch a new hospitality marketplace called SuiteXchange.

Arc XP

"Brands today see the value in high-quality, consistent storytelling as a way to form deeper connections with their customers. With that in mind, Arc has married rich content creation tools with robust eCommerce capabilities, tapping into an unmet, yet increasing demand from retailers looking for one solution to power the full suite of marketing and business needs," said Scot Gillespie, CTO and GM of Arc XP. "Arc Commerce offers market leaders, like the Golden State Warriors, a first-of-its-kind solution they can take to market quickly to seamlessly support their SuiteXchange customer relationships and storytelling. We're excited about the next stage in our journey and to be a premiere commerce partner for brands." 

Arc XP cloud-native digital experience platform brings together best-in-class headless CMS, state-of-the-art headless commerce and a front-end storefront experience. Arc Commerce features: 

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Arc XP on the launch of SuiteXchange, a new marketplace that will create value for existing suite clients, help us reach a new customer base, and drive incremental revenue," said Brandon Schneider, Chief Revenue Officer for the Golden State Warriors. "Arc's digital experience platform provides us with all of the tools and capabilities to seamlessly get this new initiative off the ground, and the ability to quickly scale this business as we partner with other teams and venues. We look forward to leveraging the Arc XP platform as we go to market with this new venture."  

Arc Commerce builds on the success of Arc's subscriptions platform, which has added 20 new customers in the last six months and supports more than 50 million registered and paying users around the world.

About Arc XP  Arc XP (www.arcxp.com) is a cloud-based digital experience platform that helps enterprise companies, retail brands and media and entertainment organizations create and distribute content, drive digital commerce, and deliver powerful multichannel experiences. A division of The Washington Post, Arc XP has powered the digital transformation of customers across the globe, currently serving more than 1,500 sites in 24 countries that reach more than 1.5 billion unique visitors monthly.

Contact: Molly Gannon, molly.gannon@washpost.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1318597/Arc_Publishing_Logo.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ecommerce platform griffe brand commercio elettronico
in Evidenza