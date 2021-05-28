Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 28 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 19:56
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:48 Sclerosi multipla e maternità, studio Prims ha allontanato paure

19:30 Dl Semplificazioni, ecco la bozza

19:25 Uccide la moglie a coltellate e esce con le mani insanguinate: arrestato 54enne

19:19 Stadio Roma, addio Tor di Valle. Ora avanti con nuove proposte

19:01 Vaccino Pfizer 12-15 anni, lunedì riunione Aifa

18:45 Mix vaccini, terza dose, casi trombosi: cosa dice Ema

17:59 Vaccino Pfizer 12-15 anni, bugiardino e come funziona: news

17:52 Covid Liguria, oggi 67 contagi e un morto: bollettino 28 maggio

17:43 Covid Sicilia, oggi 418 contagi e 9 morti: bollettino 28 maggio

17:43 Covid Calabria, oggi 105 nuovi contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 28 maggio

17:38 Covid Lombardia, oggi 661 contagi e 29 morti: bollettino 28 maggio

17:30 Uggetti assolto, ex sindaco Lodi: "Felice di poter scegliere di nuovo se fare politica o no"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Arçelik Issues Turkey's First-Ever Corporate Green Bond in the International Markets

28 maggio 2021 | 13.12
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Green Bond Set to Transform Arçelik's Eligible Green Projects and Boost Its ESG Credentials

ISTANBUL, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arçelik A.Ş. (IST: ARCLK) ("Arçelik"), the global leading consumer durables and electronics manufacturer, announced the issuance of its Green Bond, the first of its kind in the international markets from a Turkish industrial Company.

Arçelik CFO Polat Şen (PRNewsfoto/Arçelik)

Arçelik mandated J.P. Morgan Securities plc, Merrill Lynch International and MUFG Securities EMEA plc to arrange the offering of the notes that listed on the Euronext Dublin Stock Exchange. The Green Bond is issued on 27 May 2021, and has a nominal value of 350 million Euros, with a five year maturity, and a redemption date of 27 May 2026. The bonds were priced at 3% with a coupon rate of 3%.

Arçelik aims to use the bond to finance its Eligible Green Projects, including its energy-efficient, eco-efficient and circular economy adapted products and the promotion of energy efficiency in production. In addition, the proceeds will fund the company's sustainable water and wastewater management, pollution prevention control, renewable energy, and green buildings initiatives.

Speaking about the issuance of the Green Bond, Polat Şen, CFO, Arçelik said:

"We are thrilled to announce the issuance of our corporate Green Bond. The bond will help reinforce Arçelik's ESG credentials and enable us to put sustainability at the centre of our business, to ensure that we are continually aligned with our vision, Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide. The success of green bond issuance illustrates the investors' confidence in Arcelik's ability to implement ESG projects. The bond will support us to diversify our funding options with a rapidly growing finance mechanism, allowing Arçelik to access a broader base of long-term and green investors. This bond emphasizes our commitment to sustainability and helps us continue to lead our industry in our sustainability initiatives."

About Arçelik

Arçelik is a multinational household appliances manufacturer that operates in nearly 150 countries with 12 brands (Arçelik, Beko, Grundig, Blomberg, ElektraBregenz, Arctic, Leisure, Flavel, Defy, Altus, Dawlance, Voltas Beko) and employs over 35,000 people worldwide. Arçelik's global operations include sales and marketing offices in 43 countries, and 22 production facilities in 8 countries. As Europe's second largest white goods company by market share (based on volumes), Arçelik reached a consolidated turnover of 5 billion Euros in 2020. Arçelik's R&D and Design Centers across the globe, are home to over 1,600 researchers and hold more than 3,000 international patent applications to date. Arçelik is named the "Industry Leader" in the Durable Home Appliances category for the 2nd year in a row in Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2020 and, in accordance with PAS 2060 Carbon Neutrality Standard, became carbon-neutral in global production plants in 2019 and 2020 fiscal years with its carbon credits. www.arcelikglobal.com

NOT TO BE RELEASED, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED IN OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1520883/Arcelik_CFO_Polat_Sen.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/839270/Arcelik_Logo.jpg

 

 

Arçelik Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arcelik)

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza green Projects Projects green campo da golf
Vedi anche
Vaccino covid 12-15 anni, Palù: "Da Aifa ok dopo via libera Ema"
Fracci, l'omaggio del tram Atm
Prometteva di intervenire sul DNA umano, denunciata sedicente guaritrice
Giorgetti: "Nuova Alitalia partirà dopo l'estate"
Assalti ai bancomat con gli escavatori, 18 misure cautelari
Funivia Mottarone, procuratore: "Fermati consapevoli da settimane del guasto"
Caso Regeni, legale famiglia: "Strada lunga, ma inizio di verità"
Funivia Mottarone, procuratore: "Nel video gli ultimi metri della cabina"
Salme depredate, minacce e violazioni di sepolcro: 9 arresti
Phishing bancario, misure per 7 persone
Funivia Mottarone, la procura: "Freni d'emergenza non hanno funzionato"
Funivia Mottarone, la cabina caduta tra gli alberi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza