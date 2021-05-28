Arçelik Issues Turkey's First-Ever Corporate Green Bond in the International Markets

Green Bond Set to Transform Arçelik's Eligible Green Projects and Boost Its ESG Credentials

ISTANBUL, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arçelik A.Ş. (IST: ARCLK) ("Arçelik"), the global leading consumer durables and electronics manufacturer, announced the issuance of its Green Bond, the first of its kind in the international markets from a Turkish industrial Company.

Arçelik mandated J.P. Morgan Securities plc, Merrill Lynch International and MUFG Securities EMEA plc to arrange the offering of the notes that listed on the Euronext Dublin Stock Exchange. The Green Bond is issued on 27 May 2021, and has a nominal value of 350 million Euros, with a five year maturity, and a redemption date of 27 May 2026. The bonds were priced at 3% with a coupon rate of 3%.

Arçelik aims to use the bond to finance its Eligible Green Projects, including its energy-efficient, eco-efficient and circular economy adapted products and the promotion of energy efficiency in production. In addition, the proceeds will fund the company's sustainable water and wastewater management, pollution prevention control, renewable energy, and green buildings initiatives.

Speaking about the issuance of the Green Bond, Polat Şen, CFO, Arçelik said:

"We are thrilled to announce the issuance of our corporate Green Bond. The bond will help reinforce Arçelik's ESG credentials and enable us to put sustainability at the centre of our business, to ensure that we are continually aligned with our vision, Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide. The success of green bond issuance illustrates the investors' confidence in Arcelik's ability to implement ESG projects. The bond will support us to diversify our funding options with a rapidly growing finance mechanism, allowing Arçelik to access a broader base of long-term and green investors. This bond emphasizes our commitment to sustainability and helps us continue to lead our industry in our sustainability initiatives."

About Arçelik

Arçelik is a multinational household appliances manufacturer that operates in nearly 150 countries with 12 brands (Arçelik, Beko, Grundig, Blomberg, ElektraBregenz, Arctic, Leisure, Flavel, Defy, Altus, Dawlance, Voltas Beko) and employs over 35,000 people worldwide. Arçelik's global operations include sales and marketing offices in 43 countries, and 22 production facilities in 8 countries. As Europe's second largest white goods company by market share (based on volumes), Arçelik reached a consolidated turnover of 5 billion Euros in 2020. Arçelik's R&D and Design Centers across the globe, are home to over 1,600 researchers and hold more than 3,000 international patent applications to date. Arçelik is named the "Industry Leader" in the Durable Home Appliances category for the 2nd year in a row in Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2020 and, in accordance with PAS 2060 Carbon Neutrality Standard, became carbon-neutral in global production plants in 2019 and 2020 fiscal years with its carbon credits. www.arcelikglobal.com

