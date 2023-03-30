Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 30 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 23:07
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:02 Migranti, Corte Strasburgo: "Italia paghi risarcimento a 4 tunisini"

20:15 Superbonus, passa la fiducia alla Camera: le novità

20:07 Terni, donna uccisa a coltellate: compagno in questura

19:56 Putin firma decreto, altri 147mila uomini in esercito Russia

19:32 Migranti, fonti Viminale: "Velocizzare rimpatri e richieste asilo, no a tendopoli"

18:44 Bolletta luce in calo, Arera: "-55% in secondo trimestre 2023"

17:30 Appalti, semplificazione o più corruzione? Perché il Codice divide

17:28 Appalti, scontro Lega-Pd su Anac: salviniani chiedono dimissioni Busia

16:32 Papa Francesco: "Guerra è follia, agire senza violenza non è arrendersi"

16:00 Russia-Cecenia, Kadyrov preoccupato e Putin può alzare la posta: lo scenario

15:49 Cospito, Cassazione su 41bis: "Resta pericolo collegamenti con anarchici"

15:33 Usa 2024, Trump in vantaggio di 30 punti su DeSantis a primarie repubblicane

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Arctech Harvests Largest Solar Project in Azerbaijan

30 marzo 2023 | 16.43
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctech, the world's leading solar tracking and racking solution provider, announced it has harvested a 312 MW project providing SkyLine II solar tracker in Azerbaijan, the largest solar project in the country. 

As the biggest solar project in the country covering 550 hectares, the project is located in the Southwest of Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, and 12 km away from the coastal line which requires C3/C4 anti-corrosion level tracking equipment. The average estimated annual electricity generation is 500 million kw/h. 

According to a report published by the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce, the potential contribution of solar power in Azerbaijan stands at a total of 8,000 MW. 

The Azerbaijani government also plans to transform the liberated Karabakh (Garabagh) and East Zangazur regions fully into a "Netto Zero Emission" Zone as a priority within the ongoing reconstruction and development projects, as well as reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 40 percent by 2050. 

In order to effectively cope with the complex environment, Arctech has applied low-alloy structural steel. SkyLine II adopts H-shaped steel with an advanced level of rigidity, and the steel used has been applied with hot-dip galvanized, pre-galvanized, and other anti-corrosive treatments, ensuring that the product can meet the requirements of C3 or C4 anti-corrosion requirement throughout the entire service life of 25 years.

SkyLine II is a flagship product with a peculiar edge in the global market. The first 1P (one-in-portrait) tracker designed with a pentagonal torque tube and synchronous multi-point drive mechanism enables a new possibility of designing the plant using trackers with identical pile configurations, overcoming the uncertainty faced in the early stage of plant design and construction.

The synchronous multi-point drive mechanism technology rigidifies the tracker to the point of enabling 0deg wind stow mode, hence reducing the difference of wind pressure and post loads between the exterior and interior of the PV plant. By doing so, Skyline II enables a new possibility of designing the plant using trackers with identical pile configurations, overcoming the uncertainty faced in the early stage of plant design and construction. 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/arctech-harvests-largest-solar-project-in-azerbaijan-301786076.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Ambiente Ambiente Energia Energia SkyLine II solar tracker in Azerbaijan Azerbaigian piano project
Vedi anche
News to go
Russia, arrestato per "spionaggio" corrispondente Wall Street Journal
News to go
Pnrr, Ue: "Per ora Italia bene su obiettivi e milestones"
News to go
Edilizia, controlli a tappeto in tutta Italia
News to go
Coppie omogenitoriali, Europa condanna stop Italia a registrazione figli
News to go
Migranti, troppi morti in mare: è emergenza in Tunisia
News to go
Scuola, "in arrivo 100mila tutor e lezioni recupero nel pomeriggio"
News to go
Pensione anticipata Quota 97,6, domanda in scadenza: a chi spetta
News to go
Ue-Cina, Von der Leyen: "Rivedere le relazioni con Pechino"
News to go
Ucraina, "in Russia costretti ad arruolarsi altri 400mila uomini"
News to go
Pasqua, Federconsumatori: "Prodotti tipici più cari di quasi 10%"
News to go
Papa, ancora febbre ma in veloce ripresa: medici ottimisti
News to go
Cibo sintetico e stop governo, cosa dice Coldiretti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza