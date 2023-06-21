Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 21 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 06:39
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:04 Zelensky: "Distruggiamo esercito Russia e liberiamo Ucraina"

00:02 Ucraina, a Londra conferenza ricostruzione: "Servono aiuti subito"

22:38 Honduras, scontri in carcere femminile: morte 41 donne

22:25 '30 anni di carcere per chi uccide donna incinta', il ddl Ronzulli

22:19 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 20 giugno 2023

21:46 Ucraina, Conte a Otto e mezzo: "Nessuno può darmi del putiniano"

21:11 Expo 2030, il 'gladiatore per Roma': il messaggio di Russell Crowe - Video

20:51 Taylor Swift, concerto a Milano 13 luglio 2024: biglietti, parte la corsa

20:37 Incidente Roma oggi, morta una donna. Grave bimbo di 4 anni

20:30 Nastri d'Argento 2023, sette premi a Marco Bellocchio che trionfa con 'Rapito'

20:28 Rissa tra genitori per partita figli, allenatore perde rene

20:20 Novantenne trovata morta a Pistoia, il figlio: "Sono stato io"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Arctech Presents Comprehensive Product Portfolio and Innovations at Intersolar Europe 2023

21 giugno 2023 | 04.39
LETTURA: 1 minuti

MUNICH, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctech, the world's leading solar tracking and racking solution provider, showcased its latest advancements in commercial and industrial (C&I), and utility sectors, catering to diverse needs and scenarios, at the Intersolar Europe 2023.

During the Expo, Arctech sent a full set assembling of 17 people including R&D, wind tunnel laboratory research, technical engineers, sales, marketing, after-sale service professionals, etc. 

At the exhibition, Arctech showcased the SkyLine II single-axis solar tracking solution and introduced its full product pipeline of 1P and 2P solar tracking and racking solutions as well as BIPV solutions. 

The Arctech team had fruitful meetings with 30+ clients and partners including Juwi, Shell, IM2, Greentech, and CPP among others, and shared the company's upfront innovation and sophisticated service. The Arctech booth also attracted over 600 visitors during the expo.

Pedro Magalhães, the General Manager of EU & NA markets of Arctech addressed the importance of the European market "Intersolar has been one of the most important expos of the industry and Arctech has never missed any Intersolar Munich even during Covid last year, the expo serves as a premier platform to display our comprehensive solar tracking and racking solutions".

He remarked, "Arctech is strategizing our value proposition in the European market, now we are cooking for mature markets like Spain and proactively making substantial moves in Eastern Europe, Italy, Greece among others." 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2106012/The_Arctech_Team_Intersolar_Europe_2023.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2106013/57947996_9b17_4e72_be27_adbb94e241b9.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/arctech-presents-comprehensive-product-portfolio-and-innovations-at-intersolar-europe-2023-301856133.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN33736 en US Ambiente Ambiente ICT Ambiente Energia Energia Altro Energia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza at the Intersolar Europe 2023 Arctech Presents Comprehensive Product Portfolio at Arctech Presents Comprehensive
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo, giovedì allerta arancione in 13 città
News to go
Rc auto, assicurazione sempre più cara
News to go
Maturità 2023, i numeri
Figli di due mamme, Mussolini contro procura Padova: "Colpisce i bambini" - Video
Ucraina-Russia, la guerra in diretta: il video dello scontro in trincea
Ucraina, Budanov in video. Wagner: "E' un ologramma, capo intelligence è morto"
News to go
Sottomarino scomparso per visitare Titanic, biglietto costa 250mila dollari
News to go
Migranti, nuovi sbarchi nella notte a Lampedusa: hotspot al collasso
News to go
Turismo, Enit: "Quasi 2 mln di arrivi negli aeroporti per estate"
News to go
Minori stranieri non accompagnati, Unicef: "Oltre 100mila in Italia via mare dal 2014"
News to go
Calcio e offerte 'monstre' dell'Arabia Saudita
News to go
Caldo africano 2023, le previsioni meteo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza