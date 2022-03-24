ARE SATURATED FATS HARMFUL? COMPETERE DEBUNKS FALSE MYTHS SURROUNDING HEALTHY DIETS

Palm oil under inquiry: none of its specific components threatens our health

ROME, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After many food producers return to consuming palm oil due to the sudden shortage of sunflower oil, consumers and policy makers are eager to understand the impact of saturated fats in their daily diet. Palm oil was once replaced because it bears a certain presence of saturated fats. The use of "palm oil free" or "low in saturated fats" labels are used to convince consumers that the product with no palm oil is healthier.

Answers to this question were put forward by the roundtable Saturated Fats, debunking the myth, organized by Competere which featured Francesco Visioli, Professor in Human Nutrition at the University of Padova, Dr. Kalyana Sundram, consultant for CPOPC - Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries with over 40 years of experience in the field of oils and fats properties, as well as the Founder and President of Competere, Pietro Paganini.

The discussion highlighted the need to assess the complexity of the landscape of unsaturated fatty acids, a very heterogeneous category that spans a variety of metabolic effects. The speakers debunked the theory that includes the entire category of saturated fats as harmful to health because of their effect on LDL cholesterol concentrations, cardiovascular risk factor being the most common.

"In Italy and Europe, the largest proportion of dietary saturated fat is actually derived from dairy products, while meat-rich diets in other countries complicate the possibility of isolating the properties of these components from food as a whole. After decades of research, we can conclude that consuming saturated fats within a balanced diet has no harmful effects on health and that further studies are needed to clarify the physio-pathological properties of this category" - said Prof. Francesco Visioli.

Such evidence is deeply important thanks to a strong tension in the market of raw food materials that has led many businesses to go back to palm oil. Scientific literature has shown that there are no specific components of palm oil able that produce negative effects on health, and that it has a neutral effect on cholesterol metabolism. These findings have been further confirmed by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità and Centro di Ricerca Alimenti e Nutrizione (Food and Nutrition Research Center), which have underlined how the contribution of palm oil to the intake of saturated fatty acids is marginal and, above all, how it is conceptually wrong to give certain labels to food without the full diet context.

"We should ensure an ethical approach to nutrition, looking at what's best for the consumer. Let's dispel myths like that of the inherent harmfulness of cholesterol: its concentration in the blood is minimally dependent on diet and it is important for our metabolic function. Now we have scientific evidence to say that from a nutritional point of view, the fats it contains (in palm oil) are not bad per se: we must always talk about quantity and quality of the food" - said Dr. Kalyana Sundram.

"The discussion on saturated fats leads us to debunk myths that can confuse consumers leading to contradictions like what we see these days related to the return to palm oil. Research has confirmed that there are no scientific elements that condemn palm oil: any attempt to label it as good or bad could take us further away from providing consumers with serious, reliable and scientifically proven information to choose their diet in a sustainable way" - says Pietro Paganini.