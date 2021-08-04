Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 04 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 09:33
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:20 Tokyo 2020, staffetta 4x100: domani Jacobs torna in pista

09:14 Covid oggi Cina, 96 contagi: picco da gennaio

09:07 Luce e gas mercato libero, 6 procedimenti Antitrust

08:59 Tra afa e temporali, Italia divisa: meteo fino a venerdì 6 agosto

08:27 Tokyo 2020, 400 ostacoli donne: McLaughlin oro e nuovo record

08:13 Sardegna zona gialla? I dati sulle terapie intensive: cosa rischia

07:45 Terza dose vaccino, Brusaferro: "Sì per i più fragili"

07:41 Tokyo 2020, Pellegrini eletta membro Cio in quota atleti

07:26 Tokyo 2020, visto dalla Polonia: velocista Tsimanouskaya lascia il Giappone

06:52 Covid, sintomi di lunga durata rari nei bambini: lo studio

22:13 Governatore Cuomo accusato di molestie. Biden: "Deve dimettersi"

21:56 Antonio Pennacchi, chi era il 'fasciocomunista' che trionfò allo Strega

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Are Textbooks Holding Back Cures for Cancer?

04 agosto 2021 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Researchers Say Modernizing What We Teach About Our Ability To Influence Evolution Can Change How Medicine Is Practiced

OXFORD, England, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omissions from Charles Darwin's theory of evolution spawned massive failures in cancer, antibiotics and nutrition – and it's time to rediscover the real Darwin. That's the view of famed Oxford scientist Denis Noble, longtime author on evolutionary change and scientific advisor to the $10 MillionEvolution 2.0 Prize by biotech Natural Code LLC.

Famed Oxford Scientist Denis Noble stands next to a bust of Charles Darwin on the Galápagos Islands, where Darwin developed his Theory of Evolution. Noble believes textbooks have omitted much of Darwin’s original work and says correcting how evolution is taught holds the key to curing diseases. (PRNewsfoto/Natural Code LLC)

Noble challenges long-standing theories claiming evolution is gradual, when studies now show cancer cells evolve in days. "We will never understand cancer until we recognize how tumors adapt on an hourly basis," offers Noble. "But if we show our pre-med students how the human body directs its own evolutions, it will forever transform how they practice medicine."

Researchers are pressing for significant textbook revisions to foundations of biology.

"Students are being taught outdated models," says Noble. "For a century, mainstream science taught fatalism – and insisted we're stuck with whatever genes we inherited. Today we know our bodies are actually in charge of our own evolution; athletes transform the way genes express because exercise causes every cell to function differently – and some of this gets passed on across generations."

Papers by Noble and University of Chicago microbial geneticist James Shapiro, plus a Voices FromOxfordvideo, trace the history of distortions on Darwinism:

Illusions of the Modern SynthesisWhat Prevents Mainstream Evolutionists From Teaching the Whole Truth About How Genomes Evolve?infographicvideo

Experts insist the science of epigenetics now illustrates how impressive high-speed evolution takes place alongside slower, gradual alterations. "Our life experiences  impact evolution from one generation to the next," explains John Torday, Professor of Evolutionary Medicine at UCLA.  "A smoking grandmother alters the way DNA gets read without changing the genes themselves, and passes asthma to her granddaughter.  We need to do a better job teaching this."

"Cancer cells resist radiation and chemotherapy via remarkable built-in evolutionary toolkits," says Columbia University oncologist Azra Raza, author of The First Cell. "They respond to threats at tremendous speed. It's time for textbooks to report this, so it factors into patient treatment."

A conversation with Noble is at Denis Noble Q&A 

Natural Code is a private Investment group sponsoring the largest award in basic science history.

“What Popular Evolution Books Ignore”

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1587972/Natural_Code_denis_darwin_galapagos.jpg

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1587973/Natural_Code_popular_evolution_books.pdf

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Politica_E_PA Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza are Textbooks Holding ara Textbooks Holding Influence Evolution Can
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, crolla il tasso di positività
News to go
Incentivi auto, bonus in arrivo anche per l'usato
News to go
Pochi soldi, frenata per le vacanze degli europei
News to go
Consob, aumenta la ricchezza degli italiani
News to go
Confcommercio, 2,5 milioni di giovani in meno al lavoro tra 2000 e 2019
News to go
Attacco hacker Regione Lazio, indaga anche antiterrorismo
News to go
Sardegna a rischio zona gialla, terapie intensive al 10%
News to go
Covid, nuove regole per le visite nelle Rsa
Riforma giustizia, Giachetti 'esplode' contro Pd e Leu - Video
Tokyo 2020, Tita: "Mi aspettano su Luna Rossa? Stiamo a vedere"
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, ancora una vittima: morta 40enne
Tokyo 2020, Irma Testa: "Bella medaglia, boxe ora è anche donna"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza