Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 29 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 00:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:38 Strage scuola Nashville, video polizia: irruzione e scontro con killer

21:21 Frosinone, ragazzo muore soffocato da un pezzo di pizza

20:58 Stop a carne e cibi sintetici, ok Cdm a disegno di legge

20:37 Ucraina, Usa: "Sì a tribunale speciale per crimini aggressione Russia"

19:43 Decreto bollette 2023, via libera del Cdm: le misure

19:15 Strage Nashville, Biden: "Americani chiedono stop armi da assalto, Congresso agisca"

18:32 Migranti, a Lampedusa cadavere di una donna affiora tra gli scogli

18:04 Digitale, aulab entra nella classifica FT

17:58 Sparatoria Nashville, Biden e la battuta sul gelato: pioggia di critiche - Video

17:28 Berlusconi al San Raffaele per controlli, passerà notte in ospedale

17:10 Ucraina-Russia, Trump: "Risolverò guerra in 24 ore con Zelensky e Putin"

17:10 'Temo per sua vita', condizioni critiche per italiano detenuto in Papua Nuova Guinea

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Argentina's Minister of Economy Sergio Tomás Massa and Top Silicon Valley Investors Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz to Speak at PRIORITY, Powered by FII Institute

28 marzo 2023 | 16.09
LETTURA: 1 minuti

MIAMI, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The FII Institute has announced two new game-changing sessions with world-renown speakers to take place at its Global PRIORITY Summit, held in Miami on March 30 – 31, 2023.

 

On March 30, His Excellency Sergio Tomás Massa, Minister of Economy of the Argentine Republic, will discuss how Argentina is taking a stand for global reform in his keynote "The Battle for Financial Stability in an Unstable World." Argentina is also championing a Latin American common currency as an alternative to reliance on the US dollar.

On March 31, the summit will witness a rare occasion when Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz – two Co-Founders of Andreessen Horowitz, one of Silicon Valley's most influential VC firms – appear onstage together. As two of the world's most forward-thinking investors (successful bets include Instagram, Oculus VR Medium, Databricks, and Skype), Andreessen and Horowitz will share their insights on the seismic shifts that are happening in society and which investments will help us navigate the most promising opportunities of the New Global Order.

The session will be moderated by Adam Neumann, who invented WeWork and single-handedly changed how humans work.

About FII Institute:

THE FUTURE INVESTMENT INITIATIVE (FII) INSTITUTE is a new global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Global and committed to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles, we foster great minds from around the world and turn ideas into real-world solutions in five critical areas: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1811613/FII_Institute_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/argentinas-minister-of-economy-sergio-tomas-massa-and-top-silicon-valley-investors-marc-andreessen-and-ben-horowitz-to-speak-at-priority-powered-by-fii-institute-301783492.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza ICT Economia_E_Finanza take place at Speak at PRIORITY Top Silicon Valley at
Vedi anche
News to go
Usura, allarme Confcommercio: 31mila imprese a rischio
News to go
Pnrr, Corte dei Conti: a febbraio trasferiti fondi per 4,8 miliardi
News to go
Venezia, 2.000 lavoratori irregolari nei cantieri navali
News to go
Terrorismo, no a estradizione per ex Br rifugiati in Francia
News to go
Francia, decima giornata di mobilitazione contro riforma pensioni
Auto, via libera Ue a regole su stop diesel e benzina dal 2035
News to go
Auto verdi, accordo Ue su stazioni di ricarica
News to go
Bonus trasporti 2023, cosa prevede: novità
News to go
Incendio nel varesotto, fiamme vicino alle case
News to go
Addio a Gianni Minà
News to go
Strage Nashville, la ragazza che ha sparato era ex studentessa della scuola
News to go
Oggi Cdm, le misure sul tavolo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza