Venerdì 20 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 16:51
17:43 Covid oggi Liguria, 206 contagi: bollettino 20 agosto

17:35 Covid oggi Campania, 539 contagi: bollettino 20 agosto

17:30 Covid oggi Lombardia, 504 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 20 agosto

17:17 Covid oggi Italia, 7.224 contagi e 49 morti: bollettino 20 agosto

17:04 Covid Emilia Romagna oggi, 637 contagi e un morto: bollettino 20 agosto

16:57 Covid, tutta l'Italia ancora bianca: Sicilia evita zona gialla

16:51 Covid oggi Friuli Venezia Giulia, 102 contagi: bollettino 20 agosto

16:45 Covid oggi Lazio, 661 contagi e 7 morti: bollettino 20 agosto

16:42 Variante Delta, vaccinazione eterologa risponde meglio di omologa: lo studio

16:16 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 101 contagi e nessun decesso: bollettino 20 agosto

16:14 Scuola: Agidae, per 'prof' scuole paritarie obbligo Green Pass o sospensione

16:13 Il ritorno delle Sardine: "Candidati in diverse città, anche col Pd"

comunicato stampa

Argon Medical Devices, Inc. Announces the Commercial Launch of the SKATER™ Mini-Loop Drainage Catheter

20 agosto 2021
LETTURA: 2 minuti

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Argon Medical Devices, Inc., a leading manufacturer of medical devices for interventional procedures, announced the commercial launch of SKATER™ Mini-Loop Drainage Catheters in the United States and the European Union.

The SKATER™ Mini-Loop is a drainage catheter placed through the skin using imaging guidance as a minimally invasive way to remove or drain an unwanted fluid collection. The SKATER™ Mini-Loop Drainage Catheter is an expansion of Argon's SKATER™ All-Purpose and Nephrostomy drainage portfolio, and it uses a 40% smaller loop to help secure the catheter and drain fluid from smaller cavities.

"Argon's Mission is to deliver innovative, best-in-class medical devices to improve the customer experience and the lives of their patients. We are excited to complete our SKATER™ portfolio of drainage solutions and celebrate this next launch in our Year of Innovation," said George A. Leondis, President and CEO of Argon Medical Devices.

"The SKATER™ Mini-Loop Drainage Catheter is easily inserted and forms a tight loop formation to prevent drainage occlusion. Unlike other drainage catheters in the class, SKATER™ Mini-Loop is compatible with alcohol and has durability to resist kinking, which is important to me." said Dr. Sujoy Menon, an Interventional Radiologist at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center. Dr. Menon and Dr. Sayed Ali, a resident of the Rutgers Medical School, were the first physicians in the United States to use the SKATER™ Mini-Loop Drainage Catheter.

Argon Medical Devices introduced several new devices in the biopsy, drainage, and vascular therapy segments in 2020, despite the global pandemic. The company refers to 2021 as its Year of Innovation because it plans to launch even more innovative new products throughout the year to help facilitate interventional vascular and oncology procedures.

Visit www.argonmedical.com/SKATER for more details.

About Argon Medical Devices, Inc. Founded in 1972, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., is a global manufacturer of specialty medical devices used in interventional procedures. Argon offers a broad line of disposable medical devices for Interventional Radiology, Interventional Oncology and Vascular Surgery. Based in Frisco, TX, Argon's brand is recognized worldwide for best-in-class products that improve patient outcomes

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/319111/argon_medical_devices_inc_logo.jpg  

