Martedì 28 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 14:23
comunicato stampa

Ariel and Hoerbiger Announce Partnership for Non-Lube Compressor Solutions for Hydrogen Mobility Markets

28 giugno 2022 | 14.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ariel Corporation, the world's largest manufacturer of separable reciprocating gas compressors and Hoerbiger, a global leader in reciprocating gas compressor components technology, announce their agreement to provide non-lube compressor solutions capable of fulfilling the hydrogen compression requirements of the future hydrogen mobility market such as public transportation, large fleet vehicles, private trucking companies, trains, boats/ships and other high volume, high pressure, vehicle-fueling applications.

Ariel and Hoerbiger have worked together over the past year; leveraging the combined research, development, design, material science, manufacturing, and assembly capabilities to provide compressor solutions required by many of the high volume/high pressure vehicle fueling projects in planning or realization stages around the world.

Hoerbiger will be enabled to provide packaged compressor solutions as a component to high volume/high pressure fueling facilities utilizing any source of hydrogen.

Ariel Corporation: Ariel is the largest manufacturer of Reciprocating Gas Compressors in the world, setting the standard in quality, reliability, and customer support. Since 1966, Ariel has shipped over 65,000 compressors with installations in over 100 countries. Ariel compressors are utilized in a vast number of applications serving global energy markets, industrial gas markets, and compressed gas transportation, storage, and delivery. As a world-class manufacturer, Ariel sets the industry standard through expert design and manufacturing, industry-leading research and development, and unmatched customer support.

HOERBIGER is active throughout the world in the energy sector, the process industry, the automotive industry, the mechanical engineering sector, in safety engineering, and in the electrical industry. In 2021, its 5,862 employees achieved sales of 1.119 billion euros in 131 locations across 46 countries. Our products and services are used in reciprocating compressors, gas flow control units, vehicle drives, rotating unions, explosion protection, gas-powered engines, and in automobile hydraulics.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1847449/Ariel_Hoerbiger_Dual_Logo.jpg

 

