Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 08 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 12:33
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:44 Udine, anziana uccisa a coltellate in casa: fermato il vicino

12:39 Rizzi: 'Investire ancora di più nel settore dei giocattoli'

12:37 Covid oggi Toscana, 1.901 contagi: bollettino 8 maggio

12:14 Ucraina, Petrocelli: "Negare fiducia a Draghi per fermare armi

12:12 Putin: "Obiettivo è prevenire rinascita nazismo"

11:48 Ucraina, Zelensky: "La Russia come i nazisti"

11:16 Regioni, spesa per incarichi e consulenze: Piemonte, Veneto e Marche più virtuose

10:48 Ucraina, Mattarella: "Guerra brutale scatenata dalla Russia"

10:19 Ucraina, Kiev: "255 bambini uccisi e 413 feriti da inizio guerra"

10:06 Governo, Follini: "Sconveniente parlare di voto, ma 10 mesi così?"

09:28 Ucraina, ex manager Gazprom: "Così fabbricavamo fake news contro Kiev"

08:49 Ucraina, raid contro scuola nel Luhansk: si scava tra le macerie

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Array Appoints Alex Bertoldo as Chief Operating Officer

06 maggio 2022 | 22.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Mr. Bertoldo brings world-class operations and integration experience to Array.

TORONTO, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Array Marketing ("Array"), the market leader in end-to-end in-store merchandising solutions, today announced that it has appointed Alex Bertoldo as Chief Operating Officer, effective May 9, 2022.

Alex most recently held the position of Vice President of Operations for SPX Corporation, a $1B+ global supplier of highly engineered products and technologies. In that global role, Alex had oversight of 10 manufacturing facilities and worked across teams to drive operational efficiencies, while also engaging with client teams to enable customer satisfaction and growth.

Prior to that, Alex was with IDEX Corporation, a manufacturer of fluidics systems and specialty engineered products, where he held multiple global positions and was instrumental in transformations, integrations and in re-positioning a business unit's go-to-market strategy. 

At Danaher Corporation, Alex held a variety of senior leadership global roles over his 11-year career in both operations and product innovation.

"I'm ecstatic to join the team at Array, as we continue to build on our innovative product solutions and services for our customers", states Alex. "I'm really looking forward to partnering with our teams in fulfilling our vision of increasing the value we deliver for our customers, as we execute our exciting growth strategy".

"I'm thrilled to be welcoming Alex to Array", said Steve Kremser, CEO of Array. "Alex brings to Array a wealth of global leadership experience across all facets of operations and supply chain, while also having a strong customer and commercial mindset. Alex has extensive experience leading multi-site plants and delivering operational efficiencies and higher customer satisfaction. Alex's successful track record of transformation, integration and execution excellence will benefit Array and our customers greatly. I'm looking forward to his partnership in his global mandate."

Array is the global leader in in-store merchandising services, solutions and experiences for many of the world's most iconic retailers and brands. For over 40 years, clients of Array have enjoyed an unparalleled experience with Array's creative solutions, global reach, sustainability leadership and exceptional client services. In short, Array creates amazing retail experiences. Array is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and employs more than 1,800 employees with operations in Canada, USA, Mexico, China, Singapore, Poland, UK, France and Germany.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1812059/Array_Marketing_Array_Appoints_Alex_Bertoldo_as_Chief_Operating.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN47366 en US Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza brings world class operations array Appoints Alex array Bertoldo
Vedi anche
News to go
Afghanistan, le donne obbligate a portare il burqa in pubblico
News to go
Mariupol, continua evacuazione civili da Azovstal
News to go
Paolo Rossi, dal 4 luglio mostra al Salone d'Onore del Coni
News to go
In Italia mamme sempre più tardi, il report
News to go
Francia, il partito di Macron cambia nome
News to go
Formula 1, domenica il Gp di Miami
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Disposti ad accordo di pace sui confini del 23 febbraio"
News to go
Spazio, tornati sulla terra i quattro astronauti della Iss
News to go
Francia, partito di Macron ribattezzato Renaissance
News to go
Pnrr, Carfagna: "Grande risposta del Sud al bando per nuove scuole"
News to go
Cri, inaugurata a Roma nuova sede Centrale di Risposta Nazionale
News to go
Ucraina, Medvedev: "Da Orban passo coraggioso"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza