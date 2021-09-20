Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 21 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 23:52
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:54 Caso Bergamini, l'ex fidanzata a processo per concorso in omicidio

23:52 Covid, positivo arcivescovo Babjak: ha concelebrato col Papa

23:12 Canarie, nuova eruzione a La Palma: altri evacuati

22:43 Chiede a cliente di mettere mascherina, lui gli spara in testa: morto 20enne

22:39 Udinese-Napoli 0-4, poker azzurro e Spalletti in testa

21:29 Twitter, accordo da oltre 800 milioni dollari per chiudere class action

20:56 Gkn, Formigli: "Blocco licenziamenti è vittoria degli operai"

20:50 Green pass Italia, Crisanti: "No vax paghino tamponi ma non chiamiamoli evasori"

20:36 Usa, Gabby Petito trovata morta: la blogger era scomparsa in vacanza

20:09 Bimbo morto a Napoli, convalidato fermo del domestico

19:31 Clima, Draghi: "Emergenza come pandemia, agire subito"

19:31 Covid, Mattarella: "Scuola è potente anti-virus, con vaccini mai più chiusure"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Array Completes Strategic Refinancing Transaction

20 settembre 2021 | 22.08
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Positions business for accelerated growth over the long-term

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Array Canada, Inc. ("Array"), the market leader in end-to-end in-store merchandising solutions, today announced the successful completion of a refinancing transaction that has significantly strengthened the Company's balance sheet and positioned the business for accelerated growth. The transaction was facilitated by a substantial new investment by top-tier global investment firms including funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree") and Array's existing investor, Carlyle.

As a result of the transaction, Array has meaningful cash on hand to capitalize on exciting growth opportunities, outstanding net debt has been reduced by more than 50%, and term loan maturities have been extended to 2026. 

"We are thrilled to partner with new investors and Carlyle to bolster Array's balance sheet and ensure our company is best positioned to identify and execute on the global growth opportunities we see on the horizon near-term," said Jeffrey K. Casselman, Array's President & CEO. "Our business is stronger than ever, and we look forward to continuing to enable our global customer base to shape the future of retail."

ABOUT ARRAY

Array is the global leader in in-store merchandising services, solutions and experiences for many of the world's most iconic retailers and brands. For over 40 years, clients of Array have enjoyed an unparalleled experience with Array's creative solutions, global reach, sustainability leadership and exceptional client services. In short, Array creates amazing retail experiences. Array is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and employs more than 1800 employees with operations in Canada, USA, Mexico, China, Singapore, Poland, UK, France and Germany.

Web: www.arraymarketing.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/array-marketing/

ABOUT OAKTREE

Oaktree is a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments, with $156 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. The firm emphasizes an opportunistic, value-oriented and risk-controlled approach to investments in credit, private equity, real assets and listed equities. The firm has over 1,000 employees and offices in 19 cities worldwide. For additional information, please visit Oaktree's website at http://www.oaktreecapital.com.

Jeffrey K. Casselman, President & CEO, +1 416 299 4865, Email: inquiry@arraymarketing.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1630143/Array_Canada_Inc__Array_Completes_Strategic_Refinancing_Transact.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN12836 en US Altro Economia_E_Finanza accelerated growth over vettore array growth
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 20 settembre
News to go
Elezioni Russia, in testa coalizione che sostiene Putin
News to go
Bimbo morto a Napoli, convalidato fermo del domestico
News to go
Gkn Firenze, il tribunale blocca i licenziamenti
News to go
Plastic Connection, arresti in tutta Italia
News to go
Russia, sparatoria Perm: 6 morti
News to go
Terza dose vaccino anti Covid al via per i fragili
News to go
Canarie, storica eruzione del vulcano Cumbre Vieja
News to go
Mondiale cronometro, Ganna ancora campione
Russia, sparatoria Perm: il killer all'università - video
Roma, cinghiali a passeggio per via dei giornalisti: la denuncia - Video
News to go
Volley, Italia campione d'Europa
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza