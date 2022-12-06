Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 06 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 18:36
comunicato stampa

Arsenal and LABS Group announce new partnership

06 dicembre 2022 | 12.35
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SINGAPORE, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arsenal and LABS Group are announcing a new partnership today which sees LABS Group become our official Hotel and Resort Membership Partner in Asia and Europe. 

 

LABS Group will focus on the hospitality industry, allowing hotels and resorts to create and customise timeshare programmes through their new digital marketplace, Staynex, which will launch early next year.  

Rooms from a network of resorts and hotels around the world will be available at discount prices for a set period, over a number of years, through the new system. Customers will be able to purchase a residence pass for partner hotels, in the form of an NFT (Non-Fungible Token), that gives them access to the accommodation for the specified time period at a reduced rate.

Bernard Lau, CEO of LABS Group, said: 

"Partnering with Arsenal is not only an honour, but it's also a dream come true to be associated with such a successful and historical football club. This will accelerate our vision of combining the hospitality industry with global brands, in a way that has not been done before."

Juliet Slot, Chief Commercial Officer at Arsenal said: 

"We're delighted to welcome LABS Group to the Arsenal family as they prepare to launch this new product in the New Year. Our reach around the world is going to be an important part of them growing this new business." 

Disclaimer: LABS Hotel Membership NFTs ('Residence Passes') are a form of cryptoasset. Please note that (a) the value of cryptoassets is variable and can go down as well as up; (b) cryptoassets are unregulated in the UK; and (c) capital gains tax may be payable on any profits made on the sale of cryptoassets.

About LABS Group

LABS Group makes real estate accessible for everyone by using Web3 to make transactions for digital assets, bridging the industry with blockchain technology, and partnering with different resorts & properties across the world.

To learn more about LABS Group and Staynex, please visit labsgroup.io

Disclaimer: LABS Hotel Membership NFTs ('Residence Passes') are a form of cryptoasset. Please note that (a) the value of cryptoassets is variable and can go down as well as up; (b) cryptoassets are unregulated in the UK; and (c) capital gains tax may be payable on any profits made on the sale of cryptoassets.

Media ContactLABS Group Marketing Teammarketing@labsgroup.io 

 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1961057/LABS_Group_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1961425/B0A3383.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/arsenal-and-labs-group-announce-new-partnership-301695667.html

