Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 13 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 18:08
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:02 Covid oggi Lombardia, 307 contagi e 5 morti. A Milano 45 casi

17:49 Saviano: "15 anni sotto scorta, vorrei che tutto questo finisse"

17:32 Mostre: ‘IllusiOcean’, Leone (Direttore Focus), 'Un modo originale e divertente per diffondere conoscenza'

17:31 Affinita (Moige), 'genitori e studenti stanchi caos orari e violazioni privacy sanitaria a scuola'

17:30 'IllusiOcean', Orlandi (UniBicocca): “Così abbiamo fatto incontrare competenze e divulgazione”

17:29 'IllusiOcean', Galli: "Illusione e scienza si fondono per parlare la lingua della bellezza"

17:25 Covid oggi Gran Bretagna, 42.776 contagi e 136 morti in 24 ore

17:12 Covid oggi Italia, 2.772 contagi e 37 morti: bollettino 13 ottobre

17:06 Superman bisex, Guerri ironico: "Perché no, spero che con la kryptonite diventi trans"

16:54 Covid oggi Calabria, 141 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 13 ottobre

16:52 Automobilismo: Fia lavora a ranking piloti globale nel motorsport in stile tennis e golf

16:34 Covid oggi Fvg, 95 contagi e un morto: bollettino 13 ottobre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Art Out of Isolation

13 ottobre 2021 | 14.40
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Martin Miller's Gin commissions experiential artwork, set to be a highlight of The Affordable Art Fair, Battersea

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's most awarded gin brand since 2004 Martin Miller's Gin has announced that as part of its sponsorship of October's Affordable Art Fair in Battersea, UK it has commissioned two young artists to create an experiential art installation, set to be a fair highlight. The Art Out of Isolation commission – Fluid Form – will go on display from Thursday 21 to Sunday 24 October 2021. The commission is one of a number of experiences that Martin Miller's Gin will offer as Partner.

Representing the first in a series of global initiatives to support the arts and young artists, Martin Miller's Gin commissioned artists Violeta Maya and Persiis Hajiyanni during lockdown to create an art installation that invites us to reflect on the pandemic isolation - whether positive or negative - addressing issues of isolation, change, tranquility and creativity. The consequent "walk-through" artwork encourages visitors to slow down, reflect and appreciate stillness within themselves, similar to what was experienced during a year of lockdowns.

Within this, the installation explores themes of purity and transformation, which are central to the history and quality of Martin Miller's Gin - it blends its English-distilled gin with the purest Icelandic spring water, with each element transforming the other to produce its world-renowned smooth taste. Transformative water plays a central role in the installation, along with ice, light and water.

Further Martin Miller's Gin experiences will also be taking place at the Affordable Art Fair, including masterclasses with brand ambassador, Rory O'Sullivan, which will offer an introduction to the history of Martin Miller's Gin and guided tasting of the full range, brought to life with the assistance of magician Jake Banfield.

Martin Miller's Gin will also take over two stand-out bar spaces offering a signature serve that has been developed especially for the fair – the Bubble Bramble, which was inspired by artist Katharina Jung's artwork, I'll only fly away.

Global Sales and Marketing Director Robert Eastham comments: "We are proud to be proposing these experiences which are to be unveiled at the Affordable Art Fair and anticipate visitors being inspired - indeed transformed – by them. The fair and the 'walk-through experience' provide the perfect springboard for our future work with the art world eco-system. Watch this space for more initiatives to come."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1659348/Martin_Millers_Gin.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Alimentazione Alimentazione Alimentazione Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza Altro set to be highlight of The Affordable Art Fair be highlight
Vedi anche
News to go
Forza Nuova e No Green pass, Lamorgese risponde alla Camera
News to go
Aumento bollette, al via misure Ue anti-rincari
News to go
Caso Marò, chiuso contenzioso Italia-India
News to go
Green pass Italia, 25% lavoratori agricoli non ancora vaccinato
News to go
Clima, transizione verso energia pulita ancora troppo lenta
News to go
Droga, smantellata rete di spaccio: 16 arresti
News to go
Green pass obbligatorio, regole sul lavoro dal 15 ottobre
News to go
Napoli, scoperta truffa su carte credito Usa e Canada
News to go
Contrabbando tabacchi, mancato gettito e salute a rischio
News to go
Mascherine anti-covid, una risorsa per tenere a bada allergie
News to go
Fisco, novità in arrivo per rottamazione ter e saldo e stralcio
News to go
California, cade aereo da turismo: due morti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza