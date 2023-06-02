Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 02 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 11:02
comunicato stampa

ARTIST MARIUSZ WARAS (M-CITY) SETS NEW BENCHMARK WITH STUNNING PREMIERE OF BILLION-DOLLAR ART COLLECTION IN SINGAPORE

02 giugno 2023 | 11.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MIKOŁÓW, Poland, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned artist Mariusz Waras, known as M-CITY, has set an unprecedented benchmark by unveiling his globally acclaimed art collection, "DICTADOR M-CITY GOLDEN CITIES," estimated to be worth an astounding one billion dollars. The vibrant city-state of Singapore, famous for its thriving art scene and cosmopolitan allure, serves as the perfect backdrop for the premiere of this worldwide Dictador Art Distilled expedition.

This is not the first time M-City's work can be seen in Singapore. In 2018, he participated in the Art from the Streets exhibition at the ArtScience Museum with Banksy, Faile and D*Face. The "DICTADOR M-CITY GOLDEN CITIES" collection is testament to his mastery, featuring inspiring works that blend urban elements, architectural intricacies, and a touch of golden opulence. Notably, the exhibition includes two paintings created specifically for Singapore, one that was completed live during the opening.

This showcase, born from the longstanding collaboration between M-CITY and Dictador, will captivate art enthusiasts globally, with Paris being the next destination. An exciting highlight is the inclusion of one painting in The Grand Charity Auction, an event hosted by The Omena Art Foundation, adding elements philanthropy and community engagement to the showcase.

Dictador, renowned for challenging conventions, elevates its ambition, offering an exclusive experience for elite art connoisseurs. Participants can create personalized blends of aged rum during a visit to Dictador's Cartagena distillery. Each bottle, adorned by M-CITY with a 24-carat gold depiction of a significant city map, redefines exclusivity. The edition will close at a billion dollars and prices for the first few bottles sold start at US$ 1,500,000.  

Dictador is the ultimate Art-House Spirit brand with a dynamic, rebellious mindset. For more than 100 years, Dictador has been creating investment-grade rum in the heart of Cartagena, Colombia. Built on our heritage we have an appreciation of the past but we are driven to positively impact the future.

We have a highly innovative, new line of product initiatives under our 'Art Distilled' platform where we collaborate with artists, like: the M-CITY bottle programme that produces the first $1bn collection of leading fine art. We are boldly driving the frontiers of technology with our first AI empowered robot CEO, Mika, who is responsible for data insight, strategic provocation and DAO community liaison.

www.dictador.com / @the_dictador  

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/artist-mariusz-waras-m-city-sets-new-benchmark-with-stunning-premiere-of-billion-dollar-art-collection-in-singapore-301840666.html

