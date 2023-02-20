Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 02:40
comunicato stampa

ARTiSTORY facilitates 'Season of Impressionists' afternoon tea experience for Fairmont Singapore in partnership with the National Gallery, London.

20 febbraio 2023 | 09.01
LETTURA: 4 minuti

SINGAPORE, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARTiSTORY, the National Gallery, London and Anti:dote, Fairmont Singapore present Season of Impressionists, a sunflower-themed afternoon tea inspired by the works of Post-Impressionist Dutch painter, Vincent van Gogh - the first in a four-part series of art inspired afternoon teas.

Available from 3 March to 2 April 2023, Season of Impressionists Afternoon Tea is a feast both for the eyes and the palate, with delightfully innovative culinary creations inspired by one of Van Gogh's most notable works: Sunflowers, created in 1888. Executive Pastry Chef Yong Ming Choong and Senior Sous Chef Jacky Lai have reimagined this famed masterpiece as food art with a series of delectable treats in the form of sunflowers, which can be enjoyed with a specially-created cocktail and mocktail amid the chic surrounds of Anti:dote.

Yizan He, CEO and co-founder of ARTiSTORY said, "We, together with Fairmont Singapore, are thrilled to bring a unique afternoon tea experience to Singapore guests with the sunflower-themed afternoon tea. Guests will be able to sense the gallery's artefacts through the food and exquisite restaurant decoration, while also providing inspiration to the F&B industry for a greater and more distinctive dining experience."

"We are so excited about working with Fairmont Singapore and extending the brand reach of the National Gallery, London. The designs and inspiration for the food and beverage offered are world-class which ties into the quality and provenance of our amazing western European art collection based here in Trafalgar Square, London, England." said Judith Mather, Brand Licensing Director at the National Gallery, London.

"We are delighted to offer this distinctive afternoon tea experience inspired by Van Gogh's Sunflowers and hope to bring a new and different appreciation for this famous art piece through food, with creativity and culinary flair from our talented team of chefs. At the heart of it, we believe that this collaboration will give our already popular Afternoon Tea at Anti:dote an artistic spin, to provide guests with an even more engaging and memorable experience," said Robert Strasser, Hotel Manager at Fairmont Singapore and Swissôtel The Stamford.

During the afternoon tea, guests can look forward to a picture-perfect setting, designed for them to feel as if they were part of Van Gogh's painting. Diners will be seated among a collection of sunflower-themed ornaments, assorted fresh sunflowers, and a framed replica of the masterpiece. There will also be an interactive photo opportunity set up with props, inviting guests to capture the moment while they indulge in this artistic dining experience.

About ARTiSTORY

ARTiSTORY is a global leader in the field of art and cultural IP licensing and home of the world's top museums and heritage institutions licensing programmes. With unique capabilities of transforming "Artefacts to Merchandise",  storytelling via digital content and empowered by teams globally, ARTiSTORY is committed to elevating sales revenues and brand awareness together with brands and retailers worldwide. ARTiSTORY works with world-leading museums, galleries, science museums and libraries, and conduct licensing business globally, covering brands, retailers and manufacturers in all fields. 

Supported by Sinofaith IP Investment Company (SIPIC), an entity that embarks on a unique "IP+Investment" business model, ARTiSTORY is determined to build a genuinely global powerhouse and eco-system of art, cultural and science related IPs.

https://www.artistorybrands.net

About Fairmont Singapore

Fairmont Singapore, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts' pioneer property in Asia, comprises of 778 guestrooms and suites. It offers a distinct collection of 12 restaurants and bars, the award-winning 50,000 sqft Willow Stream Spa and the cutting-edge Raffles City Convention Centre which has 108,000 sqft of prime, flexible function space, with 34 meeting rooms. Strategically located in the heart of Singapore's business, shopping and entertainment districts, Fairmont Singapore is where sophisticated travellers discover culturally rich experiences that are authentic to the Lion City.

As a purpose-driven hospitality brand committed to sustainability, the hotel has continuously explored ways to limit environmental impact. Sustainability initiatives include the reduction of plastic use, using sustainable products in restaurants and most notably, the launch of the industry's first urban Aquaponics farm within the hotel where fish and vegetables grow together in a pesticide-free integrated system.

About the National Gallery, London

The National Gallery is one of the greatest art galleries in the world. Founded by Parliament in 1824, the Gallery houses the nation's collection of paintings in the Western European tradition from the late 13th to the early 20th century. The collection includes works by Bellini, Cézanne, Degas, Leonardo, Monet, Raphael, Rembrandt, Renoir, Rubens, Titian, Turner, Van Dyck, Van Gogh and Velázquez. The Gallery's key objectives are to enhance the collection, care for the collection and provide the best possible access to visitors. Admission free.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005079/Season_Impressionists_Afternoon_Tea.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005080/Interior_Anti_dote.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/artistory-facilitates-season-of-impressionists-afternoon-tea-experience-for-fairmont-singapore-in-partnership-with-the-national-gallery-london-301749779.html

in Evidenza