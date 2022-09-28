Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 28 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 17:42
As part of its strategy for global growth and the enhancement of internal expertise, focusing on biotech, Olon is delighted to present its two-year plan for investment in the Settimo Torinese Biotech Centre (Italy)

28 settembre 2022 | 14.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MILAN, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The plan, worth €30 million, will be implemented over the following two-year period, with the aim of significantly expanding the capacity and expertise of the Settimo Torinese Biotech Hub. The Hub is a highly strategic asset for the Group's global manufacturing network, because, relying on experience gained over more than 50 years, it represents some of the most extensive know – how on microbial fermentation in Europe.

The investment will support a structured and focused plan with the aim of expanding capacity and capability to develop and produce therapeutic peptides obtained through biotechnology. Olon is developing strong know-how for the development of rDNA peptides and proteins, consolidating its expertise to produce the peptide target quickly and easily. The goal is to further strengthen the offer to global clients in terms of complex recombinant peptides with high efficiency, repeatability, and purity, at high levels of consistency.

The plan includes several milestones. The first involves creating a line for producing peptides in small volumes, typically those administered by injection and to support the early clinical stages of the development of new molecules, for which small quantities are needed. One part of this milestone will be dedicated to the R&D department in Settimo, to strengthen its capability to develop new molecules in the peptides portfolio, which will then be scaled in the site's systems.

A second step involves creating a system designed for large volumes of peptides, typically indicated for diseases that are widespread throughout the world.

The new lines will be used to produce proprietary products and for CDMO services.

The investment will have significant impacts on employment and will involve the expansion of highly qualified roles, particularly in the strategic departments of quality, control, and research.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1909743/Olon_SpA_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/as-part-of-its-strategy-for-global-growth-and-the-enhancement-of-internal-expertise-focusing-on-biotech-olon-is-delighted-to-present-its-two-year-plan-for-investment-in-the-settimo-torinese-biotech-centre-italy-301635413.html

