Domenica 18 Dicembre 2022
As the No.1 Seller among LED Video Wall Listed Companies, Unilumin Embraces a Brilliant Future

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to TrendForce's research data, the COVID-19 outbreak has exacted a toll on the LED video wall industry. Fortunately, the market started to recover in 2021.

In this context, industry concentration further increased. As TrendForce's research data showed, the top ten global LED video wall manufacturers' market shares grew to 71% in 2021, which was expected to continuously improve this year. With the expansion of Chinese domestic demand, nearly 40% of global LED video wall demand centers on the Chinese market.

It can be seen from the 2021 financial results of Chinese public listed companies that the overall shipments of the five leading LED video wall makers amounted to more than 1,600,000㎡, among which Unilumin contributed 814,550.04㎡, comprising over 50% of total shipments and ranking first out of all LED video wall listed companies. The company's sales volume from 2017 to 2021 proved that its product sales mushroomed in 2021.

In the emerging application fields of LED video wall, Unilumin has significant sway, particularly in virtual production market. Combined LED video wall with XR technology, Unilumin has created a large number of international virtual studios.

In autostereoscopic 3D display market, Unilumin's LED metasight solution has created new landmarks in cities, like the 7000㎡ LED screen with autostereoscopic 3D innovative contents provided for Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia.

In sports display market, Unilumin has been recognized as one of the LED video wall suppliers of world-class events such as the Winter Olympic Games and World Cup. For instance, Unilumin offered two LED score screens to Lusail Stadium and installed a total of 3600㎡ LED video wall and integrated solution outside the stadium during 2022 World Cup.

According to TrendForce's research data, Unilumin's overseas revenue for the first half of 2022 came up to RMB 1.759 billion (+51.87% YoY), the highest among listed LED video wall companies.

For the first nine months of 2022, Unilumin's revenue and net profit increased synchronously: revenue reached RMB 4.915 billion (+1.71% YoY) and net profit RMB 254 million (+22.44% YoY) .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1970043/1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1970044/2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1970045/3.jpg 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/as-the-no1-seller-among-led-video-wall-listed-companies-unilumin-embraces-a-brilliant-future-301705768.html

