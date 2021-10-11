Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 11 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 20:08
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:04 Covid: comitato no green pass Milano preavvisa a questura corteo sabato

19:59 Arbitro 18enne aggredito a fine partita, in ospedale

19:49 Forza Nuova, sito sequestrato dopo corteo No Green pass Roma

19:43 Superman, il nuovo eroe è bisessuale

19:32 Meloni: "Provenzano? Fdi non si lascia intimidire. Disordini? Strategia sembra esserci"

19:31 Al via il Festival 'La Macchina dei sogni' di Cuticchio

19:11 Vaccino Covid e antinfluenzale insieme, via libera dell'Oms

18:59 Forza Nuova, Berlusconi sente alleati: "Condanna per violenze di ogni colore"

18:55 Green pass obbligatorio, linee guida e Dpcm sul tavolo di Draghi

18:50 Massimo Galli indagato, 'salta' interrogatorio

18:41 Il giudice Giorgianni: "Lascio la toga, limitata la mia libertà di espressione"

18:29 Covid oggi Gb, oltre 40mila contagi e 28 morti: il bollettino

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Ascend at Fakuma: Focused on customers' growth

11 ottobre 2021 | 14.56
LETTURA: 1 minuti

HOUSTON, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials is returning to Fakuma with a larger global manufacturing footprint, a broader product portfolio and technical resources committed to bringing their customers' innovations to market faster.

Since the last Fakuma, Ascend purchased three well-established engineered plastics facilities in Europe and Asia: Poliblend in Mozzate, Italy; Eurostar in Fosses, France; and a compounding site in Suzhou, China. These acquisitions increased the company's global footprint and greatly expanded their product portfolio with polyamide 6, flame-retardant compounds, masterbatches and recycled polymers.

"We have been focused on helping our customers accelerate their growth and meet new demands for several years," said John Saunders, Ascend's vice president for Europe. "Whether its lightweighting or electrification in automotive, greater safety at higher voltages in electrical, or durability in consumer and industrial goods, we have innovated, optimized and grown to better serve our customers."

Ascend, the world's largest fully integrated producer of polyamide 66 resin, recently launched its HiDura™ long-chain polyamides and Starflam® flame-retardant portfolio to meet the transitions to e-mobility, electrification and renewable energy.

"Returning to Fakuma allows us to show customers how we have executed on our strategy of being a global, diversified and reliable partner," said Isaac Khalil, senior vice president of polyamides at Ascend. "We have invested heavily in technical resources, our products and our operations, and we have innovated new, higher-performance materials to allow our customers to be more competitive in new technologies."

Ascend is committed to working with customers to innovate sustainable solutions, including product environmental impacts, new applications and greenhouse gas emissions. The company announced an 80% GHG emissions reduction by 2030 in its latest sustainability report.

Ascend will showcase its new materials, facilities and technical capabilities at Fakuma hall A4, stand 4111 from 12-16 October.

Learn more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.

Contact: Osama Khalifa, +1 832-963-1347, okhali@ascendmaterials.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1326397/ASCEND_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza manufacturing footprint footprint broader product portfolio portfolio
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, Pregliasco: "Fuori dal tunnel in primavera"
News to go
Draghi alla Cgil, Landini: "Visita molto importante"
News to go
Appalti truccati, ai domiciliari consigliere regionale Campania
News to go
Camorra, maxi riciclaggio a vantaggio clan Casalesi: arresti
News to go
Eitan Biran, sentenza entro due settimane
News to go
Stadi, cinema e teatri: da oggi nuove capienze
News to go
No Green Pass Roma, Governo verso una stretta sui cortei
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino
News to go
Un italiano su due in sovrappeso a causa del Covid
News to go
Pakistan, morto il padre della bomba atomica
News to go
Sciopero 11 ottobre 2021, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Catanzaro, scoperta falsa cieca
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza