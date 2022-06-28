Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

Ascend brings new EV, battery materials to Battery Show Europe

28 giugno 2022 | 16.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HOUSTON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials is showcasing its latest materials for e-mobility at the Battery Show Europe this week. Among the products Ascend is exhibiting are a new color-stable grade of its Starflam® flame-retardant polyamides; its new Vydyne® AVS for damping noise, vibration and harshness; and Trinohex® Ultra, its REACH-registered electrolyte additive.

Ascend has developed a color-stable orange grade of its Starflam525K flame-retardant PA66 that is laser-markable, withstands long-term heat aging over 5,000 hours and retains its electrical properties, including a UL 94 flammability rating of V-0 at 0.2 mm. This new color-stable grade is designed for use in high-voltage connectors and busbars.

Vydyne AVS, Ascend's new anti-vibration material, will also be highlighted. Tailored to dampen the high-frequency vibrations from EV motors and compressors, AVS is an effective NVH solution that mitigates in-cabin noise without adding complexity or weight.

Finally, Ascend will also promote its Trinohex Ultra electrolyte additive, which improves lithium-ion battery performance, safety and longevity. In third-party testing, Trinohex Ultra has demonstrated superior cathode protection across cathode and electrolyte chemistries. This protection leads to a 30% reduction in harmful gas generation and longer-lasting performance, especially in extreme conditions.

"Our goal is to bring new material solutions to the e-mobility space," said Ian van Duijvenboode, Ascend's director for e-mobility. "Our capabilities in application and design engineering, coupled with our extensive materials knowledge, continue to help OEMs overcome some significant challenges in terms of safety, passenger comfort and range."

Ascend is exhibiting at booth 10-C94 at the Battery Show Europe through June 30.

About Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with global manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and Asia. Our global workforce makes the materials used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

Learn more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.

Contact: Ally Jahn, +1 713-210-9809, ajahn@ascendmaterials.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1849390/Ascend_Performance_Trino_Comparison.jpg 

