Mercoledì 12 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 01:02
Ascend commits to 80% GHG reduction by 2030

11 maggio 2021 | 22.05
LETTURA: 2 minuti

2020 sustainability report highlights emissions reduction strategy and other initiatives

HOUSTON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials today published its latest sustainability report highlighting the company's performance and initiatives across three pillars: Empowering People, Innovating Solutions and Operating Without Compromise.

Ascend's 2020 Sustainability Report, "Empowered People", highlights the employees who advocated and are seeing through initiatives across the company's three sustainability pillars: Empowering People, Innovating Solutions and Operating Without Compromise.

The company, which is the largest fully integrated producer of polyamide 66 resin, announced in the report an aggressive goal of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2030.

The report, Empowered People, features stories of Ascend employees who raised their hands and advocated for a sustainable initiative, from Rachell Gold'sadvocacy for diversity and inclusion to Andy Leigh'seffort to create post-industrial and post-consumer recycled polyamide products.

"In our 2018 report, we said we have a responsibility to lead the industry in sustainability," said Chris Johnson, Ascend director of sustainability. "Despite the challenges in 2020, people across Ascend played an active role in advancing our efforts."

In addition to employee-driven success stories, the report details the company's initiatives and innovations around sustainability.

"Our report highlights the work we are doing to fulfill that commitment," said Johnson. "Whether it's the nitrous oxide abatement project in Pensacola, Florida, the solar power purchasing agreement for our plant in Chocolate Bayou, Texas, or the  in Decatur, Alabama, we are making considerable investments to reduce our greenhouse gas footprint."

The report mirrors Ascend's purpose statement – to create performance materials that improve the quality of life today and inspire a better tomorrow – announced last year, said Phil McDivitt, Ascend's president and CEO. "Sustainability sits at the heart of our purpose, and it is exciting to see our company mature so quickly in such a vital effort."

Ascend's sustainability report can be read at ascendmaterials.com/sustainability.

About Ascend Performance MaterialsAscend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with nine global manufacturing facilities in the United States, Europe and China. Our 2,600-person global workforce makes the plastics, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

Learn more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.

Contact: Ally Jahn, +1 713-210-9809, ajahn@ascendmaterials.com  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1508069/Ascend_Performance_Materials_SR_Cover.jpg

