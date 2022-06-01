Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 01 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 03:00
comunicato stampa

Ascend completes purchase of plant in Chennai

01 giugno 2022 | 03.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

HOUSTON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials has completed its purchase of Formulated Polymers Limited, an engineered materials producer based in Chennai, India. The acquisition establishes Ascend's first production facility in South Asia.

"The team at FPL has a 30-year track record of serving customers throughout the subcontinent with high-performance compounds," said Dharm Vahalia, Ascend's managing director for India. "We look forward to bringing them into Ascend and broadening the portfolio available to customers in India."

Ascend's Starflam® flame-retardant engineered materials will continue to be produced at the facility and the company is qualifying production of its other materials.

"Our strategy has been to expand our manufacturing footprint and our product portfolio in line with our customers' growth roadmaps," said Isaac Khalil, senior vice president for polyamides at Ascend. "South Asia is a vital part of that growth."

Details of the deal were not disclosed.

Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with global manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and China. Our 2,800-person global workforce makes the plastics, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

Learn more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.

Contact: Ally Jahn, +1 713-210-9809, ajahn@ascendmaterials.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1830140/Ascend___Chennai_Ribbon_Cutting.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1326397/ASCEND_Logo.jpg

