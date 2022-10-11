Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 11 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 18:06
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:52 Ucraina, piazza divide opposizione. Con Letta né Conte né Calenda

19:35 Caro energia, Draghi al G7: "Problema da affrontare uniti"

19:28 Re Carlo III sarà incoronato il 6 maggio

19:25 Ucraina, Medvedev: "Terza guerra mondiale se Ucraina ha armi a lungo raggio"

19:20 De Girolamo, il legale: "Assoluzione netta, vicenda senza alcun fondamento"

19:17 De Rossi allenatore della Spal, i tifosi della Roma cambiano i colori a Ferrara

18:58 Pd, Letta domani vede eletti: su capigruppo e nomine si studia 'pacchetto completo'

18:52 Mbappé vuole lasciare il Psg, divorzio a gennaio?

18:50 Mondiali pallavolo femminile, Cina ko 3-1: azzurre volano in finale

18:41 Maccabi-Juve, Arrivabene: "Fiducia assoluta in Allegri"

18:38 Giornalismo, al via a Roma il Master Lumsa

18:28 Asl Benevento, Nunzia De Girolamo: "Assolta dopo 9 anni, finisce incubo terribile"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Ascend continues broad expansion into new markets, launches HiDura™ MED portfolio

11 ottobre 2022 | 17.58
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HOUSTON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials today announced a new portfolio of medical grade nylon 6,6 resins and engineered materials for the healthcare market under its HiDura™ brand.

HiDura™ MED products meet ISO 10993-5 and 10993-10 testing criteria and can be used in a variety of healthcare applications, including:

"Ascend's nylon 6,6 brands are synonymous with unparalleled quality across multiple industry segments," said Dhruv Shah, Ascend's healthcare business manager. "Our HiDura™ MED portfolio offers the same quality to customers looking for solutions that meet the stringent requirements of the healthcare market, including ISO 10993-5 and 10993-10 biocompatibility testing, an effective change notification policy and operational policies to assure the highest possible standards."

Shah added that the company is focused on supporting its customers' growth and will continue to expand its healthcare portfolio, including the introduction of long-chain and amorphous polyamide grades in the future. Ascend is also actively exploring applications in medical durables and wound care using Acteev®, its award-winning, patented technology that incorporates the antimicrobial benefits of active zinc ions into our polyamide to create long-lasting functionality and efficacy in reducing the growth of microbes that can cause some medical products to degrade.

HiDura™ MED grades are available from Ascend and the company's distribution partners. For more information visit ascendmaterials.com/healthcare.

About Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with global manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and Asia. Our global workforce makes the engineered materials, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability, inclusion and diversity, and to the success of our customers and our communities.

Learn more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.

Contact: Alison Jahnajahn@ascendmaterials.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1918439/HiDuraMed.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1326397/ASCEND_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ascend-continues-broad-expansion-into-new-markets-launches-hidura-med-portfolio-301646246.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza MED portfolio market new markets portfolio
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, G7: "Sosterremo Kiev fino a quando sarà necessario"
News to go
Covid, il Giappone ha riaperto le frontiere
News to go
Calcio, terremoti in panchina
News to go
Gas, Cingolani: "Italia in sicurezza, inverno tranquillo"
News to go
Pavia, costretti a lavorare tutti i giorni fino a 15 ore: 3 arresti
News to go
Caro energia, consigli Enea su come risparmiare in uffici e negozi
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Pedopornografia, scambio materiale via chat: 3 arresti
News to go
Champions League, oggi in campo Juve e Milan
News to go
Ucraina, Putin rivendica attacchi nel Paese
News to go
Rischio povertà in Italia, non basta ripresa post covid
News to go
Incidenti stradali, i dati in Italia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza