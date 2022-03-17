Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 17 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 18:44
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:42 Covid oggi Lombardia, 8.670 contagi e 23 morti. A Milano 1.431 casi

18:40 Ucraina, domani nuova staffetta umanitaria 'Odissea della Pace'

18:25 Covid Italia, Draghi: "In Cdm misure importanti, via quasi tutte le restrizioni"

18:17 Covid oggi Campania, 8.370 contagi e 7 morti: bollettino 17 marzo

17:38 Ucraina, l'Esa sospende la missione su Marte con la Russia

17:38 Covid oggi Piemonte, 2.960 contagi: bollettino 17 marzo

17:34 Covid oggi Italia, 79.895 contagi e 128 morti: bollettino 17 marzo

17:30 Ucraina-Russia, nube nera su Kharkiv dopo bombe - Video

17:25 Ucraina, i missili russi non fermano il teatro: ad Ivano-Frankivsk si va in scena nel sotterraneo

17:19 Ucraina-Russia, mondo celebra la 'Brigata Trattori': eroi improbabili della resistenza

17:16 QVC Italia, dal colore agli accessori del benessere delle clienti un obiettivo universale

17:13 Bper firma protocollo intesa con Ice

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Ascend, Samsung SDI reach settlement on Trinohex® Ultra patent invalidation proceedings

17 marzo 2022 | 18.19
LETTURA: 1 minuti

HOUSTON, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials and Samsung SDI have reached an agreement to end their ongoing global patent invalidation proceedings and enter into a patent license agreement regarding the sale and use of lithium-ion battery additives. Such additives include 1,3,6-hexanetricarbonitrile (HTCN), which is manufactured and sold by Ascend as Trinohex® Ultra.

As part of the agreement, Samsung SDI retains its U.S. patent no. 9,819,057, continues to hold patents in any remaining jurisdictions and grants Ascend a non-exclusive license under these patents. The specific terms and conditions of the agreement remain confidential.

A unique, non-hazardous nitrile, Trinohex Ultra is used to significantly improve battery life, safety and overall performance across cathode chemistries and voltages, even in extreme conditions.

About Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with global manufacturing facilities in the United States, Europe and China. Our 2,600-person global workforce makes the plastics, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

Learn more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com

Contact: Ally Jahn, +1 713-210-9809, ajahn@ascendmaterials.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN95716 en US Chimica_E_Farmacia ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA agreement regarding an agreement agreement consenso
Vedi anche
News to go
Fiume Po da 100 giorni senza pioggia
News to go
Covid Italia, report Gimbe: "Curva contagi sale"
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky parlerà il 22 marzo in video alle Camere
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime notizie
News to go
Covid Italia: Green pass e mascherine al chiuso, novità da aprile
News to go
Bonus acqua potabile 2022-203, come funziona
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, accordo pace ancora lontano
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Mattarella: "Solidarietà a popolazioni colpite da guerra"
News to go
Covid Italia, Regioni chiedono stop restrizioni entro Pasqua
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Italia verso nomina commissario per gestire profughi
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Papa: "Catastrofe con eventuale guerra atomica"
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza