Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 09 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 00:17
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:04 Variante Omicron in 57 paesi. Pfizer: "Terza dose vaccino la ferma"

00:03 Variante Omicron spaventa Gb: rischio 1 milione di casi

22:59 Covid oggi Francia, 61.340 contagi: nuovo record

22:44 Focolaio covid nel Tottenham, rinviato match con Rennes

22:23 "Braccio finto per vaccino, una protesta": parla il dentista (vaccinato) di Biella

21:53 Giletti, i no vax e il braccio di silicone: "Confronti in tv servono"

21:47 Variante Omicron, Ilaria Capua: "C'è buona notizia"

21:29 Champions, Atalanta-Villarreal rinviata a domani per neve

21:23 "Draghi leader più influente d'Europa"

21:04 Variante Omicron, smart working e mascherine: nuove misure in Gb

20:48 Champions, Juve-Malmoe 1-0: bianconeri primi nel girone

20:41 Musumeci inaugura il presepe nei Giardini di Palazzo d'Orleans

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Ascend to expand compound production to Latin America

08 dicembre 2021 | 17.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

HOUSTON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials has announced plans to purchase a compounding facility in San Jose Iturbide, Mexico, growing its global footprint and expanding production capacity for high-performance engineered materials.

The purchase agreement includes the assets of DM Color Mexicana, a joint venture between Dainichiseika and Mitsubishi Corp. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.

"We continue to invest in and grow our engineered materials business with a focus on regional production," said Phil McDivitt, Ascend's president and CEO. "This acquisition establishes our footprint in Latin America and allows us to produce our world-class materials closer to our global customers."

Ascend, a fully integrated producer of durable engineered materials, has grown its global production footprint with four acquisitions over the last three years.

"We remain committed to supporting our customers' growth and innovation through continued investments in our global manufacturing footprint, the development of new materials and enhanced technical services and support," said Isaac Khalil, Ascend's senior vice president for polyamides.   

Details of the deal were not disclosed.

About Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with nine global manufacturing facilities in the United States, Europe and China. Our 2,600-person global workforce makes the engineered materials, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability, inclusion and diversity, and to the success of our customers and our communities.

Learn more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.

Contact: Alison Jahn, +1 713-210-9809 ajahn@ascendmaterials.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1326397/ASCEND_Logo.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN00915 en US Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza growing its global footprint compounding facility footprint Messico
Vedi anche
News to go
Egitto, Patrick Zaki libero dopo 22 mesi di carcere
News to go
Olimpiadi Pechino e boicottaggio diplomatico, interviene Malagò
News to go
Macbeth, grande successo per la prima alla Scala
News to go
Germania, Scholz nuovo cancelliere
News to go
Covid Campania, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 7 dicembre
News to go
Fermo, scoperto falso non vedente con invalidità
News to go
Olimpiadi, Pechino: "Usa pagheranno il boicottaggio dei Giochi"
News to go
Roma, Green pass falsi in vendita a 100 euro
News to go
Covid, Veneto verso la zona gialla per Natale
News to go
Calcio, stasera torna la Champions League
News to go
Minacce no vax a Fedriga, presidente Regioni sotto scorta
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza