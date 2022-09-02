Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 02 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 20:23
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:48 Elezioni 2022, Conte: "Pd farà di Roma la pattumiera d'Italia"

22:43 Europei basket 2022, Italia-Estonia 83-62

22:24 Gas russo, Berlusconi: "Dipendenza Italia è colpa della sinistra"

22:22 Elezioni 2022, Parolin: "Cattolici esprimano valori della vita, non si mettano da parte"

22:12 US Open 2022, Berrettini batte Murray e va agli ottavi

21:53 Salvini: "Sanzioni arricchiscono Russia"

21:11 Elezioni 2022, Calenda: "Occhi di Letta non di tigre ma strabici"

21:03 Elezioni 2022, l'esperto: "TikTok? Social hanno impatto su voto, ma serve strategia"

21:01 Meloni e il militante Lgbt, il confronto sul palco - Video

20:34 Caro energia, Meloni: "Su tetto prezzo gas d'accordo con governo"

20:22 Mostra Venezia, con look 'gender fluid' e red carpet tricolore il divo Chalamet esalta il Lido

20:07 Teatro, al Vittoria omaggio al 'Canova svelato' con la Rbr Dance Company

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Ascent Aerospace to Exhibit at IMTS in September

02 settembre 2022 | 23.44
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MACOMB, Mich., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Aerospace, a leading provider of aerospace tooling systems, factory automation and integration services, will be an exhibitor at the International Manufacturing Technology Show in Chicago, IL at McCormick Place from September 12-17, 2022. As the largest show in the Western hemisphere, and this year being co-located with Hannover Messe, it will be the event of the year with over 2,000 booths and 9 application focused pavilions to cater to each and every industry need.

This year at IMTS, Ascent will be showcasing a parallel kinematic machine (PKM) that has extreme accuracy, flexible mounting options and is customizable to meet specific machining applications for any industry.  As an expert in automated solutions and factory integration, Ascent Aerospace can incorporate robots, like this PKM, into new or existing systems to meet specific customer needs and industry requirements. With unmatched expertise, Ascent creates flexible and scalable applications to propel production for customers in the right direction to reduce cycle times or recurring costs while increasing overall quality and a safer work environment for all.

Visit Ascent Aerospace in Level 3 of the North building at booth 236367 to define the best solution to drive your manufacturing excellence. 

Ascent Aerospace is a world renowned, single-source provider of turnkey production and automated assembly systems for the aerospace, defense and space industries.  Our unique offering consists of a variety of products and solutions to resolve challenging aerostructure assembly requirements, from wing components and fuselage structures to final assembly lines.  As the industry's largest tooling and automation group, Ascent produces a full suite of composite tooling, including layup molds, mandrels, bond tools, and trim and drill fixtures, including the largest Invar molds ever made for aerospace.  In addition, Ascent offers automated, high-precision drilling and fastening systems, having installed more than 2,200 systems globally.  As an assembly line integrator, Ascent works with airframers to develop their project and see it through from process design and engineering through build and installation, to ensure it is an efficient and cost-effective solution. This strategy has allowed Ascent Aerospace to develop long-term, strategic alliances with the world's foremost manufacturers in the commercial aerospace, business aviation, defense, space launch and satellite industries. Visit www.ascentaerospace.com for more information.

Media ContactMarisa Bennett - Marketing ManagerMarisa.Bennett@ascentaerospace.comTel: +1-586-464-4122www.ascentaerospace.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1891111/Ascent_Aerospace_PKM_for_IMTS.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/591555/Ascent_Aerospace_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN62547 en US Meccanica ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza be it will largest show in the Western hemisphere at IMTS
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo negli Usa, temperature da record
News to go
Cile al voto per la nuova Costituzione
News to go
Pronto soccorso, Simeu: "La peggior estate di sempre"
News to go
Gentiloni: "Accordo al G7 per tetto al prezzo del petrolio russo"
News to go
Scuola, Bianchi: "Ragazzi troveranno tutti docenti in classe"
News to go
Primo trapianto utero in Italia, nata bimba
News to go
Elettricità, Zelensky: "Pronti ad aumentare export verso Ue"
News to go
Covid, Ffp2 obbligatorie sui mezzi pubblici fino a 30 settembre
News to go
Argentina, tentato omicidio vicepresidente: arrestato 35enne
Caro energia e bollette, Letta: "Serve intervento europeo"
News to go
Papa Luciani sarà proclamato beato il 4 settembre
News to go
A Malpensa trafficante finto disabile, 13 kg di cocaina in carrozzina
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza