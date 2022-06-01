Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 01 Giugno 2022
14:42
comunicato stampa

Ascent Aerospace to Launch Power Drive Unit at Automate 2022

01 giugno 2022 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MACOMB, Mich., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Aerospace, a leading provider of tooling systems, factory automation and integration services, will be an exhibitor at the upcoming Automate 2022 event in Detroit, Michigan from June 6-9.  As the largest showcase of automation in North America, Automate will provide ample opportunities for companies to discover new and exciting innovations across a multitude of industries.

In booth 1604, Ascent Aerospace will be launching a newly designed, fully integrated Power Drive Unit (PDU) system. The PDU provides safe mobility of large fixtures or work stands for precise positioning to aircraft and other products. Key features of the PDU include 360° steering with a speed range of 0.5 to 10 °/second, velocity range of 1.5 to 60 feet per minute, a maximum intermittent drawbar force of 2,500lbs and controlled by a Siemens multi-touch HMI panel. The machine has safety area scanners, work stand automation controls and interlocks as well as distance sensing for safe positioning of the fixture relative to the aircraft.

In addition to the PDU, Ascent will have an interactive demonstration to show the advantages of utilizing Ascent's internally-developed offline programming (OLP) software. The display will highlight software features to simplify the programming interface and improve simulation speeds. Ascent will also have a 3D printed vacuum trim fixture on display, printed from an LSAM machine.  The combination of these offerings illustrates Ascent's commitment to stay ahead of the curve and provide innovative solutions to unique manufacturing challenges across all industries.

To learn more about Ascent's automation capabilities, visit booth 1604 at Automate and discover how to achieve manufacturing excellence.

Ascent Aerospace is a world renowned, single-source provider of turnkey production and automated assembly systems for the aerospace, defense and space industries.  As the industry's largest tooling and automation group, Ascent produces a full suite of composite tooling, including layup molds, mandrels, bond tools, and trim and drill fixtures, including the largest Invar molds ever made for aerospace.  In addition, Ascent offers automated, high-precision drilling and fastening systems, having installed more than 2,200 systems globally.  As an assembly line integrator, Ascent works with airframers to develop their project and see it through from process design and engineering through build and installation, to ensure it is an efficient and cost-effective solution.

Media ContactMarisa Bennett - Marketing ManagerMarisa.Bennett@ascentaerospace.com Tel: +1-586-817-9996www.ascentaerospace.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1830017/PDU_1.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/591555/Ascent_Aerospace_Logo.jpg

 

articoli
in Evidenza