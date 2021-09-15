Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 16 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 00:37
comunicato stampa

Ascent Aerospace Welcomes New Leadership To Support The Company's Continued Advancement And Growth

15 settembre 2021 | 20.37
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MACOMB, Mich., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Aerospace ("Ascent"), a global provider of tooling and automated assembly systems for the aerospace and defense industry, announced today that effective immediately Vice President and General Manager Andy Jones has been elevated to Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and will be joining the Ascent Board of Directors ("Board").

In this role, Jones is responsible for strategies that drive growth, elevate operational excellence, and enhance customer service across the company's global footprint. Jones has held roles of increasing responsibility at Ascent for over 6 years, most recently leading the global commercial and engineering functions along with manufacturing operations at its two Michigan plants.

A strategic thought leader with over 20 years of automation and tooling experience, Andy has held senior engineering, sales, and general management roles at Ascent. Prior to joining Ascent, Jones led these functions at Applied Manufacturing Technologies, Comau, and Kawasaki Robotics. Jones joined Ascent as General Manager in 2015 to lead the integration of then newly acquired Flow Aerospace. He subsequently integrated Brown Aerospace after his promotion to Vice President in 2016. Since 2017 he has led Ascent's global commercial operations. More recently in May 2021, Jones assumed responsibility for manufacturing operations at Ascent's Michigan sites. In all his roles, Jones has excelled at leading complex teams with a focus on continuous improvement and data driven decision making.

Andy holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Lake Superior State University and an MBA from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

"I'm very confident in Andy's ability to lead Ascent and to continue building out a world-class team to drive efficiencies and improve results," said Joel Rotroff, member of Ascent's Board of Directors. "Andy has a demonstrated track record of success at Ascent. His personable leadership style and drive for continuous improvement will serve the company well."

"I am incredibly excited to lead Ascent as the aerospace market recovery accelerates," said Jones. "We are well positioned with a strong balance sheet and growing backlog of commercial, defense, and space work. I look forward to continue working with our employees and customers to inspire the next generation of flight through innovation and operating efficiency as the tooling and equipment supplier of choice."

About Ascent AerospaceAscent Aerospace is a world renowned, single-source provider of production and automated assembly systems for the aerospace and defense industry. As the largest tooling group in the industry, Ascent produces a full suite of both mold and assembly tooling required for the aerospace manufacturing market, including the largest Invar molds ever made for aerospace. As an automation provider and production system integrator, Ascent works with customers to develop their project and see it through from process engineering, to build and installation to ensure it is an efficient and cost-effective solution.  For more information please visit www.ascentaerospace.com.

Media ContactMarisa Bennett - Marketing ManagerMarisa.Bennett@ascentaerospace.com Tel: +1-586-464-4122www.ascentaerospace.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1626918/Ascent_Aerospace_Andy_Jones.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/591555/Ascent_Aerospace_Logo.jpg

