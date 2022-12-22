Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 22 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 21:04
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:29 live Manovra 2023, corsa contro il tempo: governo pone questione fiducia

20:05 Incidente oggi sul Gra a Roma, un morto

19:43 Inchiesta plusvalenze Juve, procura Figc riapre il caso

19:35 Bper, rinnovati accordi bancassurance con Unipol

19:17 Mes, Meloni: "Finché conto qualcosa Italia non vi accede"

18:55 Manovra 2023, Letta: "La più pasticciata degli ultimi 20 anni"

18:54 Dichiarazione redditi 2023, pronte bozze modelli: le novità

18:37 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Putin: "Ci adopereremo per farla finire prima possibile"

18:25 Reddito cittadinanza, Meloni: "Massima tutela per chi non può lavorare"

18:00 Reddito cittadinanza, Landini: "Governo vuole farlo saltare, fa cassa sui poveri"

17:57 Qatar 2022, 'Arbitro venduto': in Francia partita petizione per rigiocare finale

17:15 Natale in famiglia per Berlusconi, 'renne' ad Arcore e quadri in dono a parlamentari

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

ASENSING 'Ready to Provide Cutting-Edge High-Precision Positioning Solutions' to Global Partners

22 dicembre 2022 | 14.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASENSING, the leader in high-precision positioning technology for smart vehicles, says it's ready to provide global brands with its cutting-edge integrated navigation systems, which are incorporated in about 500,000 vehicles already.

Headquartered in Guangzhou, ASENSING will exhibit its mass-produced high-performance positioning solutions, at Booth 5778 in the West Hall of CES 2023, to be held between January 5-8 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. This will mark its second consecutive year participating in the world's most influential tech show.

Sebastian Voigt, Managing Director of ASENSING EUROPE, says: "Integrated navigation systems are essential for autonomous driving. Given our superior positioning solutions had proven to add value to our existing customers in China, we also wanted to provide our technological expertise to global customers."

Voigt says ASENSING has three global branches, in the US, Germany and Japan respectively. ASENSING has recently launched projects for new smart plants in east and south China to fulfill surging orders, from both home and abroad.

"We are currently in discussions with most of the major traditional Western brands. We have done successful road tests or are in different development and discussion stages with some of them," Voigt said, noting ASENSING has received nominations from more than 20 OEMs to provide solutions for nearly 70 vehicle models.

ASENSING has partnerships with OEMs including emerging new energy vehicle makers like XPeng, Li Auto, NIO, and traditional brands such as SAIC, Geely, Chery etc.

Industrial Securities, an investment company, says in a research paper published this month that integrated navigation systems are already a "tens of billions RMB market, with the advent of the autonomous driving era". "ASENSING is far ahead in this industry, based on tech strength and mass production experience."

ASENSING's annual capacity is expected to increase to a volume of several million sensor suites in 2026 from the current volume of more than one million, with new smart plants under construction.

"We were the first in series production offering an automotive solution to combine IMU and GNSS. This enabled us to develop a superior algorithm which - in combination with our own manufactured IMU - shows excellent performance, in particular regarding accuracy and at different temperatures."

A unit that fully meets functional safety requirements, ASENSING's solutions are designed for L2 and above autonomous driving and can be applied in multiple scenarios.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1973355/ASENSING.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/asensing-ready-to-provide-cutting-edge-high-precision-positioning-solutions-to-global-partners-301709042.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica Altro Economia_E_Finanza smart vehicles its cutting edge integrated navigation systems ASENSING global brands
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Ue fissa summit con Zelensky il 3 febbraio
News to go
Afghanistan, protesta contro divieto donne università: 5 arresti
News to go
Meteo, in arrivo un caldo Natale
News to go
Qatargate, chiesto il braccialetto elettronico per Eva Kaili
News to go
Ranking Fifa, dopo Qatar 2022 l'Italia perde due posizioni
News to go
Migranti, ancora sbarchi a Lampedusa: hotspot al collasso
Sanremo 2023, la reazione di Giorgia allo scherzo di Fiorello - Video
News to go
Zelensky negli Usa, la reazione di Mosca
News to go
Scadenze fiscali, ultimi giorni per versare acconto Iva 2022
News to go
Covid in Cina, la preoccupazione dell'Oms
News to go
Zelensky al Congresso Usa: “L’Ucraina vive e combatte"
News to go
Ita, nuovo Dpcm per velocizzare procedure cessione
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza