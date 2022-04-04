Aspire Global’s Wizard Games and NetBet signed a new agreement for Italy

ROME, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italy have linked up with Aspire Global’s Wizard Games, which takes its place at our website game providers’ table, adding yet another load of quality to our offer.

Wizard Games library includes over 120 famous titles from the industry. Their content offers a mix of themes, mechanics and features designed to attract a wide demographic of players and to offer maximum entertainment. Player favourites include smash-hits Dragons of the North, Wolf Riches and Rumble Rhino.

And this is how the mosaic of NetBet Italy is enriched with another fundamental piece. The inclusion of new suppliers in our casino translates into an ever-expanding range of games. For almost 20 years on the market, NetBet is a name that notoriously inspires security and trust to the thousands of customers who access the online casino every day. These two constants, combined with innovation and quality, are the foundations on which NetBet has built its success.

"Wizard Games is another great goal achieved by our casino," said Claudia Georgevici, PR manager for NetBet Italy. "They are a company that has passed all the quality tests we requested and deserves a place in our game selection.”

Joey Hurtado, Managing Director of Games at Wizard Games, said: “Since entering the Italian market in 2018, our content has gained a fan following and this partnership with NetBet is testament to the popularity of our games in the country.

“Through this deal we further extend our footstep in the Italian market with a prominent operator, and we look forward to bringing top-class entertainment to their customers.”

For more information contact pr@NetBet.it