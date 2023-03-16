Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 16 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 19:21
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:26 Ponte Messina, via libera del Cdm a decreto

19:14 Sanremo, Agcom: "Pubblicità occulta e Instagram, via a procedimento sanzionatorio"

18:50 live Riforma fiscale, via libera del Cdm. Meloni: "Svolta necessaria"

18:35 Jobs Act, Conte: "Un fallimento". La risposta di Renzi

18:16 'Le Iene', Belen sarà al timone del programma martedì prossimo

18:08 Eintracht Francoforte: "Tifosi del Napoli hanno attaccato"

18:04 Scivolano in canale Piccole Dolomiti: 26enne muore, grave l'amica

17:55 Emanuela Orlandi, lunedì voto su Commissione inchiesta. Il fratello: "Fiducioso"

17:43 Partito il campionato italiano classe 6.50, prima regata la Arcipelago toscano

17:31 La scommessa della Bce ha comunque un prezzo. Chi lo pagherà?

17:19 Francia, riforma pensioni: dal 49.3 alla censura, 'arma letale' dei deputati

16:46 Inflazione, vola carrello spesa: +55% per lo zucchero

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

ASPIVIX ANNOUNCES THE PUBLICATION, IN CONTRACEPTION, AN INTERNATIONAL REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH JOURNAL, OF THE FIRST-IN-WOMEN STUDY RESULTS USING ITS NOVEL CERVICAL STABILIZER IN IUD PROCEDURES

16 marzo 2023 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

RENENS, Switzerland, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASPIVIX SA, a medical technology company focused on improving gynecological and fertility care, today announced the publication of the results, in the international reproductive health journal Contraception, of the ADVANCE Women study (Atraumatic Device using VAcuum Technology for CErvical Procedures in WOMEN), a randomized controlled trial of Carevix™, its novel non-traumatic cervical stabilizer.

 

 

ADVANCE Women, a single-blinded, randomized study, compared the use of Carevix™ to the standard-of-care surgical instrument, the cervical tenaculum, in 100 women undergoing Intrauterine Device (IUD) placement. Carevix™ utilizes a non-traumatic, gentle approach to reduce pain and bleeding in multiple transcervical procedures, including IUD insertions. The results of the study, which was conducted at the University Hospitals of Geneva (HUG) and the University Hospital of Lausanne (CHUV), demonstrate that:

"The IUD is more than 99% effective in preventing pregnancy and is considered the most cost-effective birth control method available, but because many women experience pain and bleeding during IUD placement, less-effective methods are chosen out of fear of procedural pain," said Dr. Michal Yaron, investigator of the ADVANCE Women study and Head of Outpatient Gynecology Consultations, University Hospitals of Geneva. "The highly compelling results from study demonstrate that Carevix is a promising and important alternative technology that has the potential to dramatically improve the IUD placement experience for women worldwide."

"The publication of the ADVANCE study in Contraception reinforces our commitment to offering women with clinically proven gentle solutions for gynecological and fertility needs. This publication along with the FDA clearance for Carevix™, brings us one step closer to revolutionizing century-old gynecological tools and procedures," said Mathieu Horras, Chief Executive Officer of ASPIVIX. "Our mission remains unwavering: to bring innovative technologies that prioritize women's health and improve their lives."

About Carevix™

Carevix is an innovative, suction cervical stabilizer designed as a modern and gentler alternative to a cervical tenaculum. By leveraging suction technology to gently stabilize the cervix, Carevix delivers cervical engagement without the need to perforate the tissue. A semi-circular, anatomical pad is applied onto the delicate tissue during gynecological procedures, reducing significantly trauma associated with pain and bleeding.

About ASPIVIX

ASPIVIX SA is a privately held medical device company based in Switzerland, dedicated to developing modern and gentle gynecological solutions that advance women's healthcare.

Visit www.aspivix.com or stay informed www.aspivix.com/stay-informed/.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2033756/Aspivix_Carevix.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2033757/Aspivix_Carevix_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2033758/Aspivix_Carevix_2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2033761/Aspivix_Carevix_3.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2033760/Aspivix_Carevix_4.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1993199/Aspivix_Logo.jpg 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Media contact: Mathieu Horras mathieu.horras@aspivix.com +41 79 103 22 06

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aspivix-announces-the-publication-in-contraception-an-international-reproductive-health-journal-of-the-first-in-women-study-results-using-its-novel-cervical-stabilizer-in-iud-procedures-301773121.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Altro Chimica_E_Farmacia journal Contraception HEALTH journal An INTERNATIONAL REPRODUCTIVE RESULTS USING ITS
Vedi anche
News to go
Foggia, traffico droga: 24 arresti
News to go
Grecia, disastro ferroviario: sciopero generale ferma il Paese
News to go
Migranti, Meloni a familiari vittime Cutro: "Vicinanza del governo"
News to go
Guerra in Ucraina, video drone Usa abbattuto da jet Russia sul Mar Nero
News to go
Isopensione, come funziona e chi può chiederla
News to go
Clima, Mattarella: "Sforzi insufficienti, manca il senso di urgenza"
News to go
Case green, Codacons: con direttiva Ue maxi stangata per famiglie
News to go
Riforma Giustizia, ministro Nordio anticipa novità
News to go
Riforma fiscale, legge delega domani in Cdm
News to go
Figli coppie gay, Senato boccia indicazione Ue
News to go
F1, Vasseur: "Leclerc dovrà scontare una penalità in griglia nel Gp d'Arabia"
News to go
Naufragio Crotone, sale a 86 il bilancio dei morti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza