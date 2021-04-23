Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 23 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 18:58
Associates of Cape Cod, Inc. announces launch of PyroSmart NextGen™ Recombinant LAL Reagent

23 aprile 2021 | 16.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

EAST FALMOUTH, Mass., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Associates of Cape Cod, Inc. (ACC), a Seikagaku Group Company, announces the launch of a new, innovative, sustainable recombinant LAL reagent, PyroSmart NextGen™ for Bacterial Endotoxin Testing (BET). The new LAL reagent is sustainably produced using recombinant technology; it is not based on raw materials from animals, unlike traditional LAL reagents which are manufactured using the blood harvested from horseshoe crabs. After years of research and development, the Company has been able to bring a truly sustainable alternative LAL reagent, designed to deliver consistent and reliable quantitation in all BET applications requiring LAL reagents such as testing of water, injectable drugs, vaccines and medical devices.

Laboratory analysts can maintain the same test method, sample preparation, and plate reader instrumentation used for traditional BET tests, because PyroSmart NextGen™ reagent is a recombinant Cascade Reagent (rCR) and follows the same enzymatic cascade pathway as traditional naturally sourced reagents.  The advantage of this innovative product compared to existing single Recombinant Factor C (rFC) products, is that PyroSmart NextGen™, is a direct replacement for naturally sourced reagents and eliminates the need to change test methods and purchase new specialized instrumentation as required by first generation recombinant reagents.

"The launch of our full recombinant cascade reagent, PyroSmart NextGen™, establishes a new gold standard in LAL reagent technology and provides an easy to use, highly competitive, sustainable BET reagent option with the same high quality and consistency clients expect from ACC products," commented A.J. Meuse, PhD, ACC's President and CEO. "We were the first FDA-licensed LAL reagent manufacturer, and we continue our pioneering efforts to be the first to make a full recombinant cascade reagent available to the market."

Transitioning to the use of a new recombinant LAL reagent requires some level of validation, irrespective of the article being tested.  ACC provides its valued customers with comprehensive support, including established protocol templates and access to ACC's knowledgeable and dedicated team of technical experts, to facilitate the transition to a new reagent type.

Please contact ACC for more information about converting to PyroSmart NextGen™.

For further information contact:Vann Jones – Senior Manager, MarketingAssociates of Cape Cod, Inc.East Falmouth, MAUSAPhone: 888-395-2221VJones@acciusa.com www.acciusa.com

Associates of Cape Cod, Inc. Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1493537/ACC_PSNG_Launch_2_Flag_2021_04_12.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1223081/Associates_of_Cape_Cod_Inc_Logo.jpg

 

in Evidenza