Domenica 08 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 12:33
Assure Tech's SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Self-testing Product Obtained EU CE Access, Continuing to Help Global Epidemic Prevention and Control

07 maggio 2022 | 17.10
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HANGZHOU, China, May 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, The SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Nasal Test Kit(self-test) independently developed by Assure Tech (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd . (hereinafter referred to as " Assure Tech ") has obtained the EU CE certification. The product can be sold across EU countries and in those countries which accept EU certification.

The SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Nasal Test Kit is an in vitro immunoassay detection reagent used to qualitatively detect the nucleocapsid protein of the SARS-CoV-2 in nasal secretions, assist in the assessment of the infection status and clinical diagnosis of the SARS-CoV-2, and is suitable for the appearance of suspected SARS-CoV-2 symptoms ( 7 days), asymptomatic or suspected of SARS-CoV-2 infection due to other epidemics.

Compared to other test kits, Assure Tech's SARS-CoV-2 antigen self-test products are easy to perform. Only 2 steps of sampling and testing are required, and no testing equipment is required. The highly accurate test results are available in 15 minutes. Its special patented integrated pen-type design makes it safer to use and reduces the risk of contamination during testing. This product is designed for use by individuals who collect their own nasal samples and is suitable for families or individuals to quickly test at home.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Assure Tech has intensified its research and development efforts and successfully developed several SARS-CoV-2 detection products to meet the demands of different scenarios. The products are mainly sold to Europe, Asia, Australia, Canada, the United States, South America and other markets.

Assure Tech has always been committed to providing superior products for human health. The SARS-CoV-2 antigen self-test product 's EU CE certification further enriched its full-scenario SARS-CoV-2 detection solutions. Assure Tech, will shoulder the responsibilities of a Chinese biopharmaceutical enterprise and continue to contribute to the global fight against the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.

For inquiry, please contact the Overseas Sales Department: contact@diareagent.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1805614/image.jpg

