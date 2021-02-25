Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 25 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 11:29
11:19 Roma, l'ultimo saluto per Attanasio e Iacovacci

10:42 Covid Toscana, 1.374 nuovi casi: il bollettino

10:26 Covid, Sileri: "Vaccino protegge da prima dose, riaperture praticabili"

10:12 Funerali Attanasio e Iacovacci: "Il mio ragazzo in Iraq, io qui perché orgogliosa"

10:04 Nuovo Dpcm Draghi, Gelmini: "Da ora chiusure a partire dal lunedì"

09:56 Caso Khashoggi, per intelligence Usa "Mbs approvò omicidio"

09:39 Covid Campania, chiusa scuola a Salerno

09:15 Vaccino Covid, Vella: "Come in guerra, frazionare dosi"

09:05 Covid Germania, 385 morti e quasi 12mila nuovi casi in 24 ore

08:37 Governo, Letta: "Partiti usino tregua Draghi per fare riforme"

08:08 Nuova variante Covid a New York, allarme dei ricercatori

07:44 M5S, Di Maio: "Siamo Movimento moderato e liberale, sì a Conte"

Astana Club: TOP-10 Risks for Eurasia Are Already Coming True in 2021

25 febbraio 2021 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Astana Club, one of the most esteemed geopolitical forums for Europe and Asia, announces the latest edition of the international rating "TOP-10 Risks for Eurasia in 2021".

The rating is developed by the Institute of World Economics and Politics (IWEP), comprising over 40 international experts and 1,200 professional respondents from 75 countries in Eurasia.

The COVID-19 pandemic remains the key element to accelerate the risks in 2021 and affects recovery, social stability, digital and climate threats and the escalation of confrontations between key geopolitical players.

A brief rundown of the TOP-10 risks is presented below:

The full report is available at: Link

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1442004/Astana_Club_Logo.jpg

