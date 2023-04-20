Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 20 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 11:16
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:07 Ucraina, 007 Gb: "Forti perdite Russia a Dnipro". Stoltenberg a Kiev

11:03 Covid oggi Italia, mascherine in ospedale e Rsa: nuove regole da 1 maggio

10:34 Berlusconi, tranquilla la quarta notte fuori da terapia intensiva

10:12 Morto a 25 anni Moonbin, star del gruppo K-Pop Astro

10:05 Autovelox nel mirino del governo, nuove regole in arrivo? Cosa può cambiare

09:53 Twilight, la saga potrebbe diventare una serie tv

09:12 Carburanti, nuovi ribassi per prezzi benzina e gasolio oggi

09:11 25 aprile, sfida mozioni al Senato

08:58 Sporting-Juve, dove vederla in tv e in streaming

08:15 Ucraina, bagliore nella notte a Kiev. Nasa: "Non è nostro satellite"

07:51 Yemen, calca davanti a centro distribuzione aiuti: almeno 85 morti

07:30 Roma-Feyenoord, dove vederla in diretta tv e streaming

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Astronergy 355MW TOPCon Modules to Offer Green Energy in Australia

20 aprile 2023 | 10.31
LETTURA: 1 minuti

HANGZHOU, China, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASTRO N – Astronergy's n-type TOPCon module series - recently saw great moves at the Walla Walla Solar Farm in Australia, laying a milestone for marking Astronergy TOPCon PV modules' fastened pace to help create a net-zero carbon world.

Equipped with 355MWdc ASTRO N modules, the solar farm at New South Wales Riverina region is expected to generate 700,000 MWh of electricity annually, benefiting at least 90,000 local households and reducing 520,000 tons of carbon dioxide emission per year.

Walla Walla is the result of a collaboration between Gransolar Group, which will form a joint venture with Astronergy, and renewable energy solutions developer Fotowatio Renewable Ventures Australia (FRV Australia), co-owned by Abdul Latif Jameel Energy and Canadian fund OMERS. GRS is the leading EPC contractor in Australia.

According to project participants, the modules to be installed at the solar farm are ASTRO N5 bifacial double-glass 182mm PV modules, which are enabled with advantages of high power of up to 625W, high efficiency of up to 22.4% and high performance with only 1% degradation in the first year.

What's more, 30-year performance warranty insurance by globally renowned Ariel Re for all these PV modules, perfectly satisfied the project's at least 30 years of power generation need.

With enchantments of over 700,000 ASTRO N5 bifacial double-glass modules for long-lasting clean energy generation after operation in 2024, the ASTRO N-equipped project will also boost the local economy by creating up to 250 construction jobs.

In the journey to promote the world's lives in sustainable and net-zero carbon, ASTRO N is accelerating its pace. For a greener world, Astronergy is always keeping positive and forward. In May, Astronergy World Tour 2023 to hold its first Solar Party in Australia, welcoming everyone interested to register and participate (https://alt.jotfor.ms/231002710462136 ).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2058795/image.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/astronergy-355mw-topcon-modules-to-offer-green-energy-in-australia-301802537.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Energia Ambiente Ambiente carbon world astro N moves at Australia
Vedi anche
News to go
Cibi sintetici, oltre 500mila firme a sostegno della legge per fermarli
News to go
Ue, Parlamento approva nuova legge per combattere deforestazione globale
News to go
Migranti, Schifani: "Ipocrita negare lo stato d'emergenza"
News to go
Caserta, spaccio di droga: 23 arresti
News to go
Caso Orlandi, Parolin: "Vogliamo fare chiarezza"
News to go
Alfredo Cospito interrompe lo sciopero della fame
News to go
Lavoratori stagionali, procedura d'infrazione Ue contro l'Italia
News to go
Champions League, il calendario
News to go
Mattarella: "Da lezione storia impulso irresistibile a integrazione"
News to go
Lavoro, Calderone: "Abbiamo 1 mln posti lavoro da coprire"
News to go
Arriva la Garanzia per l'inclusione, cos'è
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza