Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 17 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 12:45
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:46 Doxa-Groupama: "Per italiani la casa è un luogo polifunzionale dove condividere momenti felice"

12:42 Haier partner di Roland Garros, Nitto Atp Finals e altri grandi eventi europei

12:24 Gli Oscar dello sport, Laureus Awards 2023, si terranno a Parigi l’8 maggio

12:17 Altroconsumo, più rischi che benefici da aumento limiti a 150 km/h

12:16 Sangiuliano: "Dopo Pantheon anche altri monumenti a pagamento"

12:11 Sace: a Milano apre la Casa delle imprese, Ricci: "Uno spazio per creare soluzioni agili per le PMI"

11:51 Prezzi carburanti: arrivano i ribassi, soprattutto sul Gpl

11:49 Decreto migranti, in Senato modifiche governo: opposizioni sulle barricate

11:39 Berlusconi, "risposta a cure ha consentito trasferimento in degenza ordinaria"

11:25 E' morto Cesare Fumagalli, storico segretario generale di Confartigianato

11:12 Russia, dissidente Kara-Murza condannato a 25 anni di carcere

11:00 Inflazione rallenta a marzo, Istat rivede stima al 7,6% su anno

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Astronergy to offer 200MW TOPCon modules to Romania energy group

17 aprile 2023 | 11.08
LETTURA: 1 minuti

HANGZHOU, China, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contract on 200MW ASTRO N n-type TOPCon PV modules was signed between Astronergy and EXIMPROD GRUP – one of Romania's most competitive energy sector players, after the visit of EXIMPROD GRUP delegation to Astronergy Haining Manufacturing Base on April 6.

EXIMPROD GRUP is an energy-related design, manufacturing, and project development professional. The group's delegation visited Astronergy PV Testing Center and PV cell and PV module workshops, strict testing and intelligent manufacturing process give them a great impression of Astronergy's frontier R&D and production capacities.

According to the contract signed between the two sides, 200MW TOPCon modules will be used in the construction of the group's five solar projects in Romania. The first batch of the TOPCon PV modules will be shipped starting in June this year.

That's the initial cooperation between us and Astronergy, said the EXIMPROD GRUP delegation, we look forward to a successful collaboration with Astronergy and fulfill our commitment to sustainable energy.

The 200MW order certifies the strength of our TOPCon tech, said Samuel Zhang, CMO at Astronergy. Welcome everyone to come to our global headquarters in Haining for in-depth visits and for understanding the whole sophisticated and intelligent process of our TOPCon modules, he added.

"We're confident that our TOPCon PV modules are the better choice for most of the possible application scenarios and glad to see our TOPCon modules go on their journey to take effect and generate more green power for locals", said Samuel.

Since the three huge TOPCon orders totalling over 1.1GW for Australia, Brazil and Germany, Astronergy ace TOPCon tech has continuously attracted the attention of demanders. This time, ASTRO N TOPCon modules caught the fancy of the EXIMPROD GRUP delegation from Romania, Astronergy moves forward on the way to practice its slogan of 'For A Greener World'.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2055404/Samuel_Zhang__left__CMO_Astronergy_poses_a_photo_Mihai_Manole.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2055403/EXIMPROD_GRUP_delegation_visits_Astronergy_PV_cell_workshop.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/astronergy-to-offer-200mw-topcon-modules-to-romania-energy-group-301798688.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Ambiente Energia Energia ICT Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza was signed between Astronergy Astronergy Haining Manufacturing Base EXIMPROD GRUP EXIMPROD GRUP delegation
Vedi anche
News to go
Serie A, risultati e classifica dopo la 30esima giornata
News to go
Catania, due tonnellate di cocaina sequestrate in mare
News to go
Migranti, sindaci Pd contro abolizione protezione speciale
News to go
Strage di Erba, pg Milano: "Olindo e Rosa sono innocenti, riaprire il caso"
News to go
Maltempo, Coldiretti: danni per milioni di euro nelle campagne
News to go
Roma-Feyenord, preoccupa l'arrivo degli ultrà olandesi
News to go
Pasqua Ortodossa, non si ferma guerra in Ucraina
News to go
Sudan, ancora scontri esercito e paramilitari
Caso Orlandi, papa Francesco: "Su San Giovanni Paolo II illazioni offensive e infondate"
News to go
Bonus Trasporti 2023, domande al via da lunedì 17 aprile
News to go
Fisco, -3% entrate a febbraio rispetto a 2022
News to go
Meloni in Etiopia, trilaterale per la premier
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza