Giovedì 11 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 11:02
comunicato stampa

AstroPay appoints Sofía Lanza as Chief Banking Officer

11 agosto 2022 | 08.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AstroPay, the payment solution of choice for millions of users globally, has appointed Sofía Lanza as Chief Banking Officer, as the company moves forward with its expansion plans into new markets and verticals.

Sofía, who previously served as Chief Corporate Development at AstroPay, will be responsible for developing and managing AstroPay's relationships with global banking and payment service providers, working closely with them in partnership to ensure better engagement and innovative solutions that meet their needs and business goals.

Sofía has a strong legal background, having graduated from law school at Universidad de Montevideo and worked as Legal Advisor at AstroPay in 2018. She is also a member of the Board of Directors of Cámara Uruguaya de Fintechs.

Mikael Lijtenstein, AstroPay CEO, commented: "Sofía is the perfect professional to assume this new position as she has a deep knowledge of the company's expansion strategy to become the number one payments provider globally. She brings tremendous experience to a dynamic company like AstroPay and her leadership and expertise continue to be an asset to the business. Her passion for innovation and growth is closely aligned to our mission and I am excited to be working with her in driving the adoption of our solutions to financial institutions around the world."  

Sofía Lanza, CBO of AstroPay, said: "I have been impressed with AstroPay's strong growth and exceptional journey so far and I am making the most of this new opportunity the company has offered me. Working with a multi-cultural team that is extremely driven and passionate about innovation is both inspiring and rewarding. AstroPay is in the path of growing its operation, reaching users all over the world and making payments accessible to every person regardless of their location, language or financial situation."

About AstroPay

Founded in 2009, AstroPay is a pioneer in global payment solutions. It is the digital wallet of choice for millions of customers in Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Europe who want to make online purchases on international sites, and it also aims to help merchants access markets more easily and securely.

AstroPay has offices in the UK and Latin America, with millions of users, hundreds of merchants, and more than 200 payment methods available globally. It has extensive experience in handling the specificities of different markets, offering an efficient solution to all its customers: merchants, end users, and business partners.

Visit www.astropay.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1876099/AstroPay.jpg

